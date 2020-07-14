Benjamin Keough's Ex-Girlfriend Shares Emotional Tribute: 'You Were My Favorite Person'

Instagram

"You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben."

Lisa Marie Presley's 27-year-old son Benjamin Keough died on Sunday of an apparent suicide.

Alexa Rohde, who previously dated Keough, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram Monday.

She wrote: "Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier."

The mourning ex-girlfriend shared a slideshow of photos of the couple as well as shots of Keough by himself.

"And a laugh that made everyone happier. You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old," Rohde continued. "You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate."

Rohde concluded her heartfelt message: “You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise💙words will never be enough.”

Back in 2015, Rohde shared a selfie which shows herself kissing Lisa Marie on the cheek. Alexa wrote, "When your boyfriends mom is epically gorgeous."

Eight years ago Lisa Marie tweeted that she and her son had matching tattoos, telling a fan on Twitter about the foot tattoo, "It is a Celtic eternity knot. Ben (my son) and I got it together in the same place on Mothers Day 3 years ago."

@sarahumanature It is a Celtic eternity knot. Ben (my son) and I got it together in the same place on Mothers Day 3 years ago. — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 5, 2012 @LisaPresley

Presley's manager told TMZ on Sunday, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley is also the mother to Benjamin’s older sister Riley Keough, 31, and 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

