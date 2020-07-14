Chrissy Teigen Claps Back Again at Claims She's Connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Getty

The star said, "I deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f--king STAND you idiots anymore."

Chrissy Teigen found herself once again taking down trolls claiming she was connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

As interest in the late, convicted sex offender and his longtime partner has been renewed with Maxwell's recent arrest, Teigen has been on the receiving end of unfounded accusations saying she was on Epstein's flight log and, therefore, part of a pedophile ring.

The supermodel took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend herself as she revealed she is concerned that the online harassment won't cease even if her name is cleared once Maxwell is taken to court.

"When pedo ghislaine sings like a canary (if she doesn't die) and we have nothing to do eith [sic] this, I know for a fact it won't go away," the mother-of-two tweeted. "They'll just think of another excuse. It is extremely disheartening. I don't know how to stop this. i don't think anyone quite gets it."

The latest backlash started when critics accused Teigen of deleting thousands of tweets which they said proved her guilt of being an accomplice to Epstein and Maxwell.

Teigen quickly clapped back, posting, "I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f--king STAND you idiots anymore and I'm worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of f--king operative."

And when critics said Teigen doth protest too much, she tweeted, "This I don't get. everyone thinking I'm guilty because I'm defensive. You understand you are calling me a pedophile, correct?"

Last week, Teigen was in the same boat as she responded to a troll saying she was flying around with Epstein on his plane and is now playing the victim card.

"It is honestly a miracle I haven't blown myself up," she wrote.

Teigen wasn't done firing back hours later after a Twitter user posted "bye bye Chrissy" alongside an image of Donald Trump declaring war on child sex traffickers.

"Why. Do these people. Pretend. He wasn't. Best friends. With Epstein. If you’re gonna take 'them' down, why not him too? Why. Are they. So f--king. Stupid. My brain hurts," she tweeted.

And back in October of 2019, Teigen slammed an online follower who accused her and her husband, John Legend, of being on the flight log by posting, "You ask me this every day, multiple times a day and I'm going to say it one last time. Just for you: They AREN'T, you f--king weirdo. Why do you believe ANYTHING?,

In August of 2019, Epstein hung himself in jail awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors and sex trafficking conspiracy.

He was accused of abusing dozens of underage girls at his homes in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005.

On July 2, Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of underage girls while allegedly conspiring with Epstein.