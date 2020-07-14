Princess Love No Longer Wants Divorce From Ray J, Requests Dismissal

Getty

The reality star filed for divorce two months ago.

Princess Love and Ray J appear to be giving their relationship another chance.

The "Love & Hip Hop" star, 35, recently filed a request for dismissal of her divorce from the rapper, 39, only two months after she initially filed the claim to dissolve their marriage of four years.

The couple have reportedly reconciled and are living together again with their 6-month old son, Epik Ray Norwood, and 2-year-old daughter, Melody Love, according to Page Six.

Back in November, a pregnant Princess accused Ray of abandoning her and their daughter in Las Vegas, which prompted an epic social media war as Princess took to Instagram to say the marriage was over.

"I don't have time for this. This is not love. And I'm done," she posted.

The couple eventually aired their issues publicly on the show "The Conversation" in March.

Ray J, who denied leaving his pregnant wife in Las Vegas, spoke about the filmed therapy session during a virtual edition of "The Wendy Williams Show" in May.

"We did 'The Conversation' on the Zeus network because we already are on TV and we felt like us being our own therapists could work. We tried it. We just gave it a shot since we already on blast and everybody creating their own stories about what they see. Just tried to give it a shot. Did it help? I don't know," he said at the time.

However, the couple appear to be on good terms as the singer posted a sweet Instagram video on Saturday of himself holding Epik, captioning it, "lookin jus like his momma!"

Ray and Princess' relationship was first publicized during their stints on "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood." They married in August 2016.

