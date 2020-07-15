Avengers Stars, Celebrities Praise 6-Year-Old Who 'Saved His Little Sister' From Dog Attack

Instagram

"You are more of man than many," Mark Ruffalo told the boy -- who also heard from his "friendly neighborhood idol."

A young boy in Cheyenne, Wyoming went viral this week after his aunt said he stopped a dog from attacking his even younger sister -- and got 90 stitches himself in the process.

As his story began to garner attention, a number of celebrities sent messages of encouragement and heaped praise on the boy.

Warning: Graphic Photos Below

Earlier this week, 6-year-old Bridger Walker's aunt, Nikki Walker, first shared his story on her Instagram page -- calling him "a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog."

"He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn't get his sister," she said. "He later said, 'If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me' He got home from the hospital last night."

She then tagged a bunch of actors from the Avengers films, "so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks." She followed that post up with another update the next day, hoping Bridger's story could get more exposure so he could get "some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes."

She also shared more details of the attack, saying it went down on July 9 and Bridger intervened by "standing between [his sister] and a charging dog." She said he was bit several times on the face and head, grabbed his sister's hand and ran. He got 90 stitches and is "finally resting at home," according to Nikki.

"His wounds are looking so much better! He's in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact," she added. "He can't smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I'd also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family."

She said the family feels "no resentment toward" the dog's owner at all -- and "if anything, there's only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident."

At least one of the Avengers left a comment on Nikki's post, as Mark Ruffalo -- aka The Incredible Hulk -- wrote, "Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this ... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know."

"I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart," he continued. "Real courage isn't dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration ... Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor)."

On Wednesday, Nikki shared a photo of Bridger in a Spider-Man costume, as she revealed two other stars -- who she didn't name but were likely Tom Holland and Chris Evans -- had reached out.

"We just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.)," she captioned the photo, likely referring to Holland's Spider-Man. "Bridger is over the moon!"

"Can't wait to show him what's next: a message from some guy who doesn't like bullies," she added, probably a reference to Evans and his portrayal of Captain America. "Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can't thank you enough."

Octavia Spencer also commented on one of Nikki's posts, writing, "I'm not an avenger but I know and appreciate them as I appreciate your little hero. Angel hugs for you."

Added Robbie Amell, "A real hero. Get better soon Bridger."

"So brave!!! Best big brother & True hero. Get better soon," wrote "Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan -- while Justin Baldoni also praised his heroics. The Situation commented as well, writing, "You can measure height but you can't measure heart."

Anne Hathaway shared Bridger's story on her page as well, captioning her post, "I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. "

As the praise kept coming, Nikki said the family has received inquires about a GoFundMe -- but they instead asked for people to donate to The Wounded Warrior Project and Mission 22, a pair of support groups for veterans.

On Facebook, Bridger's father shared Nikki's post and exclaimed how there was "So much love for my little buddy!"

He also posted a video from LDS Church leader Dieter F. Uchtdorf about being the hero of your own story. "Love this! With our own family ordeal this last week, it has hit so close to home," wrote Bridger's dad.

TooFab has reached out to Nikki, as well as Bridger's parents via social media for comment.