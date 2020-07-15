Kelly Rowland Said She Would 'Torture' Herself Trying To Avoid Beyonce Comparison

Getty

Kelly Rowland opened up about carving her own path after being in a highly successful group with one of the most iconic pop stars in the world.

During a recent episode of "The Voice Australia," the entertainer got candid about the constant comparison to Beyonce after contestant Chris Sebastian said he felt overshadowed by his older brother, Guy Sebastian, who won the first "Australian Idol."

"Identity has been a real weird thing for me," Chris said. "I love Guy but like I've always kind of had to prove myself. Even just being taken seriously, its been hard to be taken seriously."

"I know this feeling," Kelly responded, adding with a laugh, "Can you imagine what it's like being in a group with Beyonce?"

Kelly and Beyonce ruled the early aughts while they were in Destiny's Child together and after dissolving the group for solo careers, Kelly said it became difficult to find her own identity.

"I would just torture myself in my head," She explained. "Like, I can't wear this dress because they're going to say it's like B, or, I can't have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They're gonna compare anyways."

Even though Kelly and Beyonce are still close confidants, the "Motivation" singer revealed the stigma of being in Beyonce's shadow loomed for quite some time.

“I would be lying if I said no, it's never bothered me. That's bull," Kelly admitted. "There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, that it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder."

Kelly has proven herself a star in her own right since Destiny's Child, with hit singles, movie roles and a plethora of hosting gigs on television, which she appeared to refer to with one last bit of advice for Chris.

"This is your opportunity to carve your own path, even with [Guy] sitting in that chair down there," Kelly said.