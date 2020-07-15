Tech CEO, 33, Found Decapitated, Dismembered in NYC Luxury Condo: Police

Instagram

The man's body parts were stuffed into several bags next to an electric saw, per authorities.

The New York Police Department confirmed the dismembered body of a man was found in a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday.

A law enforcement source told CNN the deceased was identified as 33-year-old Fahim Saleh, a venture capitalist and CEO of the Nigeria-based startup Gokada.

Video surveillance from Monday shows Saleh entering his apartment building's elevator which opens directly to his seventh-floor condo, per the source. A man dressed all in black -- the suspected killer -- carries a bag into the elevator, joining Saleh. When Saleh steps into his apartment, the assailant attacked Saleh.

We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us. — Gokada - We do delivery now (@GokadaNG) July 15, 2020 @GokadaNG

"The perp had a suitcase. He was very professional," a law enforcement source told Daily News.

The police were called to the scene after Saleh's sister went to check on him because she hadn't heard from Saleh in over a day. She called 9-1-1- after discovering his dismembered body.

Body parts were reportedly placed in several plastic bags near an electric saw.

"We have a torso, a head that's been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don't have a motive," NYPD spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves told the outlet.

According to sources, authorities are still investigating how the suspect exited the apartment building.

Saleh was a Bangladeshi American who founded -- in addition to Gokada -- a prank call website, the venture capital firm Adventure Capital, and a ride-hailing company called Patheo.

In April 2019, he was named CEO of Gokada.

"We used to call him the Elon Musk of the developing world. He was like the Energizer Bunny," a longtime friend told New York Post.

The friend added, "His best friend in Dubai called me just sobbing on the phone, 'They took my boy, they took my boy!' He played ukelele -- he was so full of ideas."

Gokada paid tribute to Saleh on Twitter.

"Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada. All updates and changes will be communicated with you, as it unfolds. Forever in our hearts."