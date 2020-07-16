Cardi B Defends Offset Gifting Kulture, 2, Pricey Birkin Bag

Instagram

"If I'm fly and daddy's fly, then so is the kid."

Cardi B came out swinging against anyone criticizing her husband for getting their daughter a very expensive birthday gift.

On Wednesday, Offset shared a video showing him give Kulture a brand new Birkin bag to celebrate recently turning two.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dressed head to toe in all pink, the accessory -- which retails starting at $9,000 -- perfectly matched the toddler's ensemble. But almost immediately, the comments on Offset's post were filled with haters wondering what a 2-year-old was going to do with an expensive purse.

Cardi clearly saw some of the blowback and went to her own Instagram Story to address the trolls.

"I hate when a celebrity buys their kid jewelry and designer shit, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that, they only care about toys and candy,'" she began. "Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy, but the thing is, kids also go outside."

"Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets," she continued. "And if I'm fly and daddy's fly, then so is the kid."

The rapper said it's not really up to the kids what they wear, because if it were, "they'd be outside in diapers. No."

She continued to defend the present by saying, "If I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, you all would be talking shit."

"So I'm not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin," she concluded. "She's gonna match mommy."

She then drove the point home by sharing some photos of herself with her very own turquoise Birkin.