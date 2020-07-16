Chrissy Teigen's Ingenious Way to Find Trolls Still Following Her Now-Private Twitter Feed

Getty

Teigen has been on a tear of late, taking down trolls and purging her own social media following way too many of them lobbing baseless accusations associating her with Jeffrey Epstein.

Chrissy Teigen is mad and she's not going to take it anymore. She's been the victim of near-constant harassment ever since she first said hello on social media, but the trolls finally pushed her too far, and the social media darling is over it -- and them.

After deleting 60,000 tweets in an effort to stop them from data-mining her past, and purportedly blocking one million Twitter accounts that had been attacking her, the queen of the quick-witted comeback has marked her account private.

But even that wasn't enough.

After going private, Teigen tweeted, "Sooo weird I thought conservatives were anti canceling. It’s almost like…hypocrisy???? No it couldn’t be!!!!!!!"

With her account private, only those who were already following her would be able to see such a comment. Does it look like baiting?

"That tweet was specifically made to get them to come out of hiding in my private account and i gotta say it worked like a charm because they cannot not shut up," Teigen tweeted as a follow-up, hilariously using their own need to troll against them.

Thus, it was suddenly much easier to find all those accounts she may have missed that are in need of blocking.

Prior, she had announced, "I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the 'just ignore them, they’re just trolls.'"

Teigen had been getting that advice for a while, telling her to simply ignore the trolls. But considering the Jeffrey Epstein scandal involves charges of pedophilia, Teigen vehemently said that she could not sit back and ignore those kinds of unfounded allegations.

Clearly stressed out as the bombardment kept coming, Teigen denied having ever known Epstein, being on his plane or the island associated with the scandal. And yet, she's convinced that the rumor will now never go away.

Saying she's been unable to take her medication since her surgery to remove her breast implants, Teigen has said she's really struggling right now. "They won’t stop until I die," she tweeted on Tuesday. "I’m convinced of it. And even then they’ll think of another conspiracy."

In another tweet she lamented, "When pedo ghislaine (Maxwell) sings like a canary (if she doesn’t die) and we have nothing to do with this, I know for a fact it won’t go away. They’ll just think of another excuse. It is extremely disheartening. I don’t know how to stop this. i don’t think anyone quite gets it."

Ghislaine Maxwell was an associate of the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. She pleaded not guilty on Tuesday of helping procuring victims for his alleged child sex trafficking ring. Epstein died in prison of a purported suicide.

Teigen even called for Twitter to intervene, saying that if they don't "do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go," and has said she's considering taking legal action.

For now, Teigen hasn't gone away from the platform entirely, though she has gone private and continues purging followers (over 13 million when she went private).

For someone with one of the biggest and most passionate followings on social media, beloved for her daring bravado and unabashed willingness to keep it real, it's a shame that bullying has pushed her even this far.

But there's absolutely no surprise that Teigen has been able to use the trolls own trollish obsessions to help her weed them out and purge them from her life, hopefully affording her some peace of mind as she continues her recovery.

