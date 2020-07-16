Hailey Bieber Apologizes After Restaurant Hostess Says She 'Was Not Nice' in Viral TikTok

Getty

See which Kardashian is purportedly a terrible tipper, who refused to talk directly to staff, and which celebrity sisters are "super polite and friendly with staff, which unfortunately, is rare for celebrities."

Celebrities are scrutinized and criticized on an almost daily basis, and even more so when they have face-to-face encounters with the general public. And for the most part, they just allow those criticisms to slide off their shoulders.

After all, they're human just like everyone else. That means they're allowed to have a bad day, or a little privacy. In other words, they don't really owe anyone anything, right?

Well, maybe a little kindness.

It was a purported lacking in that area that saw Hailey Bieber criticized in a viral TikTok video. Perhaps more remarkable than the criticism, though, was that Hailey appears to have acknowledged it and even owns up to the fact that maybe she really was "not nice."

In response to the clip, Hailey commented, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!"

The criticism came from a restaurant hostess in New York who has been rating her celebrity encounters through her work on a scale of one to ten. The relative newcomer to TikTok has quickly gone viral for her candid takes on her celebrity encounters.

Unfortunately for Hailey, this particular hostess rated her a 3.5/10. "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice," said Julia Carolan. "I really wanna like her, but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry."

"These are just my personal experiences," Julia wrote to kick off her impressions of the celebrities she's encountered. "please take with a grain of salt."

Hailey is far from the only celebrity Julia has rated, either, and she's not the only one to rub Julia the wrong way. The hostess had not-so-great encounters with both Kylie and Kendall Jenner as well.

She said that billionaire Kylie wasn't a great tipper, and said of Kendall, "I did not have the best experience with [her]. She used to come in all the time but was pretty cold toward staff. She also usually has someone speak for her and doesn't speak directly to staff."

Giving Kendall the benefit of the doubt on that last claim, Julia decided to believe that maybe she's just shy. Nevertheless, the reality star only scored a 4/10, which is just marginally better than Hailey.

Kylie scored even worse for allegedly giving a $20 tip on a $500 bill. "Do with that information what you will," Julia said, scoring the youngest KarJenner sister a paltry 2/10.

But it's not all negative, with high marks going to celebs such as the Hadid sisters and Nick Jonas. The latter scored 8/10 with the remarks, "He came in with his friends one time and he was really normal and chill. Not too much to report on this but he definitely seems like a nice guy."

One celeb who enjoyed a perfect ten of out ten is Nickelodeon star Josh Peck, with Julia saying he "fulfilled all my childhood dreams." "I honestly think he's the nicest celebrity I've ever met," she said.

He joined the aforementioned Hadid sisters with a perfect score. "These two are literally so nice, I cannot say enough things about them," said Julia of Gigi and Bella. "They're super polite and friendly with staff, which unfortunately, is rare for celebrities."

But even that wasn't the highest marks she's given. Julia broke her own scale when she gave Beyoncé a 10,000,000/10. "When she left she made sure to look at me and gave me a big smile and said thank you," Julia recalled. "She's beautiful."

You can check out all of Julia's celebrity hostess encounter reviews on her TikTok page, while remembering to take them "with a grain of salt." Every celebrity encounter is, after all, different.

