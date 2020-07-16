Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Foot Fetish, Waxes Poetic Over Megan Fox's Feet

YouTube

The rapper said the actress got a pedicure for his music video because she knew he was going to request a foot cameo.

Move over Quentin Tarantino, there's a new foot lover in Tinseltown.

Machine Gun Kelly revealed he is easily taken with trotters during a virtual interview for "Teen Vogue," where he dished behind-the-scenes anecdotes about his music videos, including "Bloody Valentine," which starred his new love interest Megan Fox.

"It's no secret. I think feet are beautiful," the 30-year-old rapper said on Monday. "And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist."

He said he asked the actress, 34, about highlighting her feet for the video with a cameo, recalling, "I was like, 'Megan, you already know what I'm about to ask you.' And she was like, 'Yea, I literally got a pedicure just 'cause I knew you were gonna ask me that.'"

"So I was like, 'All right. Well, plop it on.'"

Talk about a real connection there, even though the pair have reportedly been dating for only a few months.

In the final cut for "Bloody Valentine," Megan's foot was obviously ready for its close-up as it pressed down on Kelly's face for a few moments.

Kelly went on to say that the music video shoot was a "favorite" of his due to "other more personal reasons."

And after a fan raved about Megan's performance in 2009's "Jennifer's Body," Kelly said her acting "is a testament to her art as an existing human."

He also claimed she "brought that same energy to the 'Bloody Valentine' shoot."

The pair met while shooting "Midnight in the Switchgrass" earlier this year and by June they were "officially dating," according to Us Weekly.

The romance follows Megan's split with Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage.

On a recent episode of Green's podcast, the actor spoke about Kelly, saying, "I've never met him, but Megan and I talked about him and they're friends at this point. And from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She's always had really good judgment."

Meanwhile, Green has been seen stepping out lately with Australian model Tina Louise.

