Tamar Braxton Argues with Producers in Get Ya Life Trailer: 'Do I Have to Be the Angry Black Woman in Every Series?'

WeTV

"I'm not playing Russian Roulette with my life anymore, period."

Tamar Braxton is setting some boundaries in an explosive trailer for her new docuseries.

On Thursday, WEtv dropped a supertease for "Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!", which follows the singer as she navigates motherhood, a new relationship, and her family -- all while relaunching her music career.

"I lost my family, I lost my dreams," Tamar says in the beginning of the clip. "It's time to give myself a shot."

The trailer goes on to tease some serious tension between Tamar and the crew as she's seen arguing with producers.

"Do I have to be the angry Black woman in every series?!" she says, adding in another scene, "I'm not playing Russian Roulette with my life anymore, period."

In another scene, Tamar appears to walk off set, saying, "That's it for me, I'm out. I can't."

The drama escalates as a producer tells the crew that Tamar's lawyer said they all have to "leave the premises."

"I'm not fighting my sisters, I'm not fighting nobody but the devil," Tamar snaps at producers, adding in another scene, "I've been feeling choked, every single day."

The crew goes after Tamar as the trailer closes.

"After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move," an official synopsis for the show reads. "However nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life."

"In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boyfriend David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with her ex and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around?"

"Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!" premieres Thursday, July 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.