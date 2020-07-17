Lisa Rinna Says RHOBH Reunion Was 'Bulls--t,' Blames Cease and Desist

Bravo

Viewers have yet to see how the Denise-Brandi rumors will unfold in the weeks to come.

Sounds like the women of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" couldn't fully "own it" during the reunion taping this week, as Lisa Rinna vented her frustrations with the situation on social media early Friday morning.

"Reunion was bullshit today," she shared to her Instagram Story around 1AM. "I've never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work."

While she didn't mention anyone by name and nobody else has said a peep about the reunion, Erika Jayne and Brandi Glanville both previously claimed Denise Richards sent cease and desists. Rinna also appeared to confront Richards over the legal action in one of the previews for the current season.

At the very end of the trailer above, Rinna asks Denise whether she really did attempt to silence someone. "Who told you that?" asks Richards. "You're so angry," Rinna tells her.

That moment has yet to air on the current season and neither have any allegations of a hookup between Brandi and Denise -- which have also been teased and appeared to be the catalyst of the cease and desists in the first place.

ICYMI, the Denise-Brandi gossip began circulating in January, when The Daily Mail reported that the two had been seeing each other from early 2019 until the middle of the year. The report claimed Denise told Brandi she and husband Aaron Phypers were in an "open marriage," but that apparently wasn't the case and Aaron was "hurt" by the news of the relationship.

While Richards' rep immediately denied the story, Glanville kept fanning the flames on social media as new episodes have aired. After Brandi's return to the show this past week, more should be revealed in the weeks to come.

When asked about the rumors back in March on Danny Pellegrino's "Everything Iconic" podcast, Brandi said, "As far as the Denise stuff, because I was given a cease and desist, I'm gonna just not talk about it until I have to."

“Let me say this -- I'm gonna go on the record -- sending a cease and desist to NBCU, that's like trying to break the house in Vegas,” Erika said when asked about the legal action by ET. "The house always wins. Don't be stupid. Save your money."

“I was surprised more at the cease and desist than I was the stopping of filming," Erika also told Us. "I could understand, 'Hey, wait a second. I need a minute. Hold on, this is not … Things are out of control.' But the cease and desist is something that I was most taken aback by. I was a little bit more shocked. Like, 'Wow, OK.' That's interesting."