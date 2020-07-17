Million Dollar Listing's Josh Flagg Reveals Grandmother Died of COVID-19 at 98

Getty

"Sleep tight madam and have fun in heaven with grandpa."

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Josh Flagg revealed his grandmother, Margie Platt, has died from the coronavirus. She was 98.

The reality star/realtor announced the news on Thursday with a long, heartfelt tribute to Platt over a series of three Instagram posts.

"RIP. The Queen has passed. When I was a little boy, I was fortunate enough not only to grow up with amazing parents but also with two sets of incredible, fabulous, and wonderful grandparents," he began. "My grandmother Margie Platt passed away this past weekend from COVID-19 at 98 years old. Margie was not only an incredible person but also a true role model."

He went on to celebrate both of his grandparents' philanthropic work and the respect they earned from their peers as "one of the founding Jewish families of Los Angeles."

He then joked, "I will say, that I blame my grandmother Margie for turning me gay LOL." Flagg added, "From lessons on David Hockney, pre-Colombian artifacts, the furniture of Karl Springer to David Webb jewelry, cocktail dresses and parties, there is no question where I got my sense of style from."

Flagg compared Platt to "Sunset Boulevard" character Norma Desmond, before detailing her daily routine -- which consisted of breakfast in bed and watching game shows, before bridge and cocktails. "She truly was the epitome of THE social butterfly," he added, "This woman lived life more than anyone else I ever met."

"Whenever I told my grandmother I loved her, she would respond with 'I adore you darlingggg, and how much do you love me?' And I would say 'All in the world,'" he concluded.

