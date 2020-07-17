Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In Small, Private Ceremony

Getty

Queen Elizabeth reportedly left the festivities early, however.

Princess Beatrice of York -- youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew -- has tied the knot.

The 31-year-old and Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi said "I do" during a small, private wedding ceremony on Friday.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace confirmed.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family," the statement continued. "The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

According to coronavirus guidelines, weddings are limited to 30 people with social distancing rules in place. Speedy ceremonies are recommended, while hand washing is advised before and after exchanging rings. Large receptions were also discouraged.

According to The Sun, the Queen was "one of the first to leave" the reception, as she had to knight Captain Tom Moore at Windsor Castle just hours after the ceremony.

While the Royal Family has shared photos from the knighthood ceremony on their official Twitter page, they have yet to post anything about Beatrice's wedding.

Arise, Captain Sir Thomas Moore!



Today The Queen conferred the Honour of Knighthood on @captaintommoore at an Investiture at #WindsorCastle. pic.twitter.com/hukR1jAc8Y — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 17, 2020 @RoyalFamily

Beatrice and Edoardo had originally planned to marry back in May, but postponed the nuptials because of the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Their wedding makes Beatrice a stepmom to Mozzi's son, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.