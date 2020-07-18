Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Samuel L. Jackson and More Pay Tribute to Civil Rights Legend John Lewis

Getty

"Thank you for your service, for your commitment to change and your courage."

Hollywood and beyond are paying tribute to Civil Rights legend Rep. John Lewis, who passed away on Friday at the age of 80 following a seven-month battle with prostate cancer.

Everyone from filmmakers to political figures have honored Lewis on social media, praising his "enormous impact" both as a Civil Rights activist and as a longstanding member of Congress.

Lewis, a Democratic congressman, served as the US representative for Georgia's 5th Congressional District for 17 terms, from 1987 until his death in 2020.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who directed the 2014 MLK film "Selma," which featured actor Stephan James playing Lewis, reacted to the news of Lewis' passing on Twitter.

"Thank you for your care and kindness, your advice and understanding," she wrote, retweeting a post from December that featured photos of her with Lewis. "Will never forget what you taught me and what you challenged me to be. Better. Stronger. Bolder. Braver. God bless you, Ancestor John Robert Lewis of Troy, Alabama. Run into His arms."

"Rest in Heavenly peace Mr. John Lewis. Thank you for your service, for your commitment to change and your courage. You did great with your time on this earth," actress Viola Davis wrote, adding the quote, "'Goodnight sweet Prince. May flights of angels sing the to thy rest.'" And...pour some blessings on us down here."

Actor Samuel L. Jackson wrote, "What A Day... now, John Lewis. Sometimes it’s Good to meet a Hero... I was blessed every time we met. RI POWER, Sir.#thestrugglecontinues#BLM#VOTE."

"Oh how we will mourn your loss and yet strive to continue your fight for justice for us all!" Angela Bassett tweeted alongside a photo of her and Lewis, adding one of his famous quotes: "We must never, ever give up! We must be brave,bold,courageous."

Former President Barack Obama, who awarded Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, tweeted, "Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did." Obama also issued a statement, honoring Lewis legacy and impact on American history.

Former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden also paid tribute to Lewis, sharing posts on social media and issuing a statement.

"We are made in the image of God, and then there is John Lewis. He was truly one-of-a-kind, a moral compass who always knew where to point us and which direction to march," Biden tweeted. "To John's family, friends, staff, and constituents, Jill and I send you our love and prayers."

"I know of no man with more courage than John Lewis," Biden added in another tweet, alongside a video montage. "He was a giant walking among us. When I saw him, I couldn’t help but think one thing: 'I haven't done enough.' May his life and legacy inspire every one of us to strive for justice, equality and what is right."

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton also tweeted and issued a statement.

President Donald Trump, who is currently at his golf course in Virginia amid the coronavirus, personally acknowledged Lewis' death on Saturday afternoon, writing, "Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family."

John Lewis, true American,fighter,truth speaker, believer in the idea that we ALL live in the same house. teacher

Below are reactions from politicians and other notable public figures, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Reverend Al Sharpton and former President Bill Clinton.

John Lewis was an icon who fought with every ounce of his being to advance the cause of civil rights for all Americans. I'm devastated for his family, friends, staff—and all those whose lives he touched.



