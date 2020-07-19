Fans Call for Support as Nick Cannon Reveals Suicidal Thoughts While Mourning Friend Lost to Suicide

After a few days of concern following cryptic comments where he said to "enjoy Earth" and "Y'all can have this planet, I'm out!" on the heels of his controversial anti-Semitic comments and subsequent apology, Cannon opens up about how dark his thoughts got.

Fans have been worried about "The Masked Singer" host for a few days now since he apologized for anti-Semitic remarks, saying he'd begun an education into the Jewish history of persecution that helped him see how hurtful his statements were.

ViacomCBS severed ties with Cannon, leading to his call for them to give him the rights to his "Wild N Out" show. After speaking with him, Fox has accepted his apology and intentions to expand his learning and will stand by their "Masked Singer" host.

Cannon has announced a hiatus for the podcast where he made the initial comments. Under fire initially for those remarks in an episode that Cannon has since pulled, the host then noted that after his apology, the Black community turned on him and called him a sell-out for apologizing.

He closed that post with the words, "Goodnight. Enjoy earth." It was followed up by one where he wrote simply, "Y'all can have this planet, I'm out!" The back-to-back sentiments had fans on social media concerned over the weekend that Cannon might be considering self-harm or suicide.

Now, in mourning the shocking loss of a friend to suicide, Cannon has revealed just how dark his thoughts had gotten.

"After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it," Cannon wrote of San Diego rapper Ryan Bowers, who he had signed to his label.

Cannon talked about Bowers being shot by police and spending months in a coma before coming out and getting into the studio. Still, even as he and Cannon were developing his music, Cannon says Bowers told him, "Everything Still Hurts."

Revealing that Bowers had attempted taking his life "several" times before, Cannon lamented that he was "so engulfed in [his] own bullshit" that he wasn't there for his friend.

"Once again my brother you have put this world in perspective for me," Cannon wrote in the midst of his lengthy tribute to Bowers.

"We almost made it little bro! But I guess even flying Super Heros have to land eventually," Cannon wrote. "But I am certain that your energy will never die and your Spirit is eternal, so I ask you still to forgive me for letting you down Warrior."

He closed his post with the statements, "F--k this place!! #CantWin #ForLosing."

In the wake of this fresh loss, fans remain concerned for Cannon's well-being and sent prayers and words of support, while also calling for his friends and family to reach out and be there for him.

