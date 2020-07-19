Fans Call for Support as Nick Cannon Reveals Suicidal Thoughts While Mourning Friend Lost to Suicide

Getty

After a few days of concern following cryptic comments where he said to "enjoy Earth" and "Y'all can have this planet, I'm out!" on the heels of his controversial anti-Semitic comments and subsequent apology, Cannon opens up about how dark his thoughts got.

Fans have been worried about "The Masked Singer" host for a few days now since he apologized for anti-Semitic remarks, saying he'd begun an education into the Jewish history of persecution that helped him see how hurtful his statements were.

ViacomCBS severed ties with Cannon, leading to his call for them to give him the rights to his "Wild N Out" show. After speaking with him, Fox has accepted his apology and intentions to expand his learning and will stand by their "Masked Singer" host.

Cannon has announced a hiatus for the podcast where he made the initial comments. Under fire initially for those remarks in an episode that Cannon has since pulled, the host then noted that after his apology, the Black community turned on him and called him a sell-out for apologizing.

He closed that post with the words, "Goodnight. Enjoy earth." It was followed up by one where he wrote simply, "Y'all can have this planet, I'm out!" The back-to-back sentiments had fans on social media concerned over the weekend that Cannon might be considering self-harm or suicide.

Now, in mourning the shocking loss of a friend to suicide, Cannon has revealed just how dark his thoughts had gotten.

"After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it," Cannon wrote of San Diego rapper Ryan Bowers, who he had signed to his label.

Cannon talked about Bowers being shot by police and spending months in a coma before coming out and getting into the studio. Still, even as he and Cannon were developing his music, Cannon says Bowers told him, "Everything Still Hurts."

Revealing that Bowers had attempted taking his life "several" times before, Cannon lamented that he was "so engulfed in [his] own bullshit" that he wasn't there for his friend.

"Once again my brother you have put this world in perspective for me," Cannon wrote in the midst of his lengthy tribute to Bowers.

"We almost made it little bro! But I guess even flying Super Heros have to land eventually," Cannon wrote. "But I am certain that your energy will never die and your Spirit is eternal, so I ask you still to forgive me for letting you down Warrior."

He closed his post with the statements, "F--k this place!! #CantWin #ForLosing."

In the wake of this fresh loss, fans remain concerned for Cannon's well-being and sent prayers and words of support, while also calling for his friends and family to reach out and be there for him.

I dont know how many “friends” @NickCannon has, but i know its time for them to SHOW UP! That man needs somebody, and with his friend committing suicide, and the things he’s putting out, if you FWH then you need to be worried too... 🙏🏾 — Nkechi Kymesha (@__CoachKAy) July 19, 2020 @__CoachKAy

I know we're currently living in a society when events occur and we're so quick to forget about them. But, @NickCannon you were heavily on my mind today. We support you brodie and your life is precious. Please don't contemplate suicide King. We love you!!! 💪🏾🖤 — Jawaine McPherson (@JawaineJawaine7) July 19, 2020 @JawaineJawaine7

Praying a serious prayer for @NickCannon with his own suicide ideation and now someone close to him actually killed themselves.. please don’t let this be what pushes him over the edge.. Lord open the eyes and ears of your people man.. the devil is working overtime in 2020 — Oluwatoyin Deserved More. (@Astrolita__) July 19, 2020 @Astrolita__

@cthagod @MeekMill @tip @KevinHart4real @JoeBudden check on your brother @NickCannon his post are very dark and the last one almost glorifying his friends suicide is very scary. He’s very important to the culture and the world needs him. Too many truths to tell unapologetically. — Iloveme (@iloveme1779) July 19, 2020 @iloveme1779

May God’s Peace be with you. Peace my brother. With everything that you have accomplished, know that your children should never have to see/hear you say “you are contemplating continuing your existence” they love ❤️ and need you here. Peace Nick, Peace. — Valerie Muhammad (@w1seone25) July 19, 2020 @w1seone25

This hurts me to a level I never really felt before.. I never met nick but I sure feel like he is family.. I was born in 92 so nick, I grew up watching you from the nc show,all that and very first ep of WIO. so relieved to see him post something but man😫HURT — Its_lilbit (@hey_im_lilbit) July 19, 2020 @hey_im_lilbit

Man...I can’t begin to imagine what you’re feeling and dealing with. Stay strong, I do know that’s easier said than done. Better days are ahead. You have to believe that. 2020 is just FUBAR. Don’t lose hope. ❤️😇🙏 — Moonlight (@neven311) July 19, 2020 @neven311

Damn, sorry for your loss, man. I’ve been where you’ve been. It takes all your strength to not go through with it, but it’s worth keeping on. Everything changes, nothing is static. By this time next year, you could be having the best time of your life. Don’t cut it short. — ilyad (@ilyad35826482) July 19, 2020 @ilyad35826482

My tears are falling. I'm sorry 4 ur loss. You're a beautiful human being Nick. It seems Ryan felt it was his time long ago, but as fate would have it the Lord took him home. The pain you feel right now won't leave just won't go. That's what ur family will feel so, don't let go. — Lopez (@LisetteMidyette) July 19, 2020 @LisetteMidyette

🙏🏼 for you and lil bro. Please stay in this world. There is so much good to come but we all need to work at to bring it into fruition. Your energy is needed here Nick. — Memii (@Memii97660818) July 19, 2020 @Memii97660818

There is the man I watched grow up. I hope you are talking to somebody about your own contemplations of existence. That is a cry for help. The reservoir of resilience people have can be punctured by their personal kryptonite. You can only do so much. You did a lot for Ryan. — Bill Legge (@blegge65) July 19, 2020 @blegge65