Jessical Biel and Justin Timberlake Reportedly Welcome Son After Secret Pregnancy

Getty

Biel has not shared a full-body snap via social media since March amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though she has shared some throwback pics from last summer -- classic misdirect?

The country may well be shut down as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing, but that didn't stop Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake from reportedly expanding their family.

Not seen in a full-body pic via her social media platforms since March, The Daily Mail reports this is because Biel has been hiding a secret pregnancy from her fans. Now, the outlet says the couple welcomed their second child this past week.

Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, has reportedly been by her daughter's side, per a family friend back in her mother's hometown, who confirmed the baby's gender for The Daily Mail. TooFab has reached out to representatives for Biel and Timberlake for comment.

While Biel has been politically active on social media over the past several months, including calling for justice for the killers of Breonna Taylor, she has done so entirely with shots from above her abdomen.

The last time she shared a contemporary full-body picture was back on her 38th birthday, March 3. In that shot, she's in billowy clothing and sitting in such a way that she could be obscuring a small baby bump.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The timeline would put her at four months pregnant there if she had a typical delivery. Her most recent post came just two days ago, and was a throwback clip to "I'll Be Home for Christmas" with a decidedly political statement from her character.

In between these two, she's shared a lot of throwback pics from last year that included her full figure, but those could have been intentional misdirects.

Many fans on social media have pointed out that the timeline would put Timberlake's controversial evening out with then-costar Alisha Wainwright toward the beginning of Biel's pregnancy, though it is possible neither of them would have known yet.

Timberlake was filmed getting cozy with Wainwright in public, with her hand on his knee at one point and him holding her hand at another. He publicly apologized to his wife at the time, admitting to too much alcohol and "a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star."

Neither woman has ever addressed the controversy, and all seems to be well within the Timberlake-Biel marriage, based on social media posts celebrating holidays and birthdays together, as well as general expressions of love.

Now, it looks like there might be even more to love as the family, and five-year-old big brother Silas, welcome a new baby boy into the mix.

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.