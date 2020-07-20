August Alsina Drops New Song About 'Entanglements' After Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship Exposed

Getty

The lyrics reference the Matrix movies, in which Jada starred -- and Tupac, one of her close friends.

Jada Pinkett Smith may not be directly name-checked, but August Alisina's latest song, "Entanglements," is almost definitely about their relationship.

After Smith confirmed on Red Table Talk she and the rapper had a relationship while she and husband Will Smith were on a break and near the brink of divorce, Alsina dropped a new song referencing one of the key words to come out her admission: "Entanglement."

The word "entanglement" went viral as Jada repeatedly used it to define what went on between her and August, as Will pushed for her to be more specific. She eventually confirmed it was a relationship.

"The definition of entanglement / It's when you're tangled in the sheets," August sings in the new track. "Girl I know that we don't call it a relationship/ But you're still f---in' with me."

"You left your man to f--- with me, just to pay him back," he says at another point. "Don't you know that's cold-hearted?”

Rick Ross has his own verse in the song, but the lyrics for that are also filled with what seem like references to Jada, including a play on her name.

"Jaded by her beauty / But her reputation real solid," he raps at one point. "Mornin' down the hallway, I can tell you how I feel about it / Caught up in the Matrix, and I doubt if I can get up out it."

Jada, of course, appeared in the two Matrix sequels, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions." 2Pac -- who was a close friend of Pinkett Smith's before his death -- is also referenced in the lyrics.

"Guess I'm just her little secret," added Alsina.

After Jada and Will's Red Table Talk, Alsina told Vulture he had only seen a few short clips on Instagram and didn't watch the full thing. That being said, he agreed with how Jada characterized what went down between them.

"I don't know why that word [entanglement] is such an issue. I would agree," he explained. "If you look up the definition of 'entanglement,' it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I think it's just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic."