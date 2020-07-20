Mystery as Three Best Friends Beaten and Shot to Death in Florida on Nighttime Fishing Trip

WFLA8/Facebook

One of the victims managed to call his dad right before he died.

Three best friends have been brutally murdered during a fishing trip in Florida.

Keven Springfield, 30, Brandon Rollins, 27, and Damion Tillman, 23, (above, top to bottom) were all found beaten and shot to death on Friday night near a remote lake in Frostproof.

According to police, shortly after 10 p.m. Brandon's father Cyril received a call from his son, who managed to say "help".

Knowing Brandon had gone fishing with his pals, he rushed to the spot and found his son barely clinging to life, and his two friends dead.

In his panic to get there, Cyril had left his cellphone at his house. He fled to the nearest gas station to call 911; a short time later his son, too, was dead.

"When first responders arrived, all three men were deceased. They appear to have been beaten and shot," Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

"According to the families, the three men have been best friends for years and were fishing Friday night."

Sheriff Grady Judd revealed that before he died, Brandon managed to tell his dad some information about the attackers — but it was not being publicly released at this time.

"When I got there I was looking for my son. It was a mess," Cyril told WFLA8. "I found my son. I was holding him he was telling me what happened but I was too shocked to know what was going on."

Speaking to reporters, Sheriff Judd indicated he did not believe the attack was random.

"You don’t just stumble upon somebody out here," he said. "This is a dirt road, a clay dirt road, way out in the middle of what we call God's country, on the way to a nice little fishing lake. It’s not like there's a lot of people around here."

He said investigators believed Damion arrived first and was set upon; when his two friends arrived on the scene, they too were murdered.

"I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst I’ve been to," he said.

Giving an update on Monday, the Sheriff said the friends may have been boxed in in the horrific ambush.

"We don't know at this point... if someone flagged them down and boxed them up in the middle of the road," he told WPCV.

"We don't know what happened...whether or not they met up with some suspects who didn't like the fact that they were talking in the road."

He urged the public to contact the Sheriff's Office, or even Crimestoppers anonymously, to provide information to lead to the arrest, before the killers struck again.