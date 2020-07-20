Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and More Reunite For Parent Trap's 22nd Anniversary

Everett/Katie Couric Media

"My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on. And it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out," Lohan said.

Katie Couric and "Parent Trap" director Nancy Meyers had a "brilliant, beyond brilliant idea": reunite the cast of the 1998 Disney remake for the first time ever.

And on Monday, they made good on the idea, reuniting "Parent Trap" stars Lindsay Lohan (Hallie Parker/Annie James), Dennis Quaid (Nick Parker), Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy), Simon Kunz (Martin), as well as writer-producer Charles Shyer and Meyers, in honor of the film's 22-year anniversary.

During the 14-minute virtual reunion via Zoom -- which was moderated by Couric and was also part of a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen -- the cast reminisced on their time making the film, recalled some of their favorite memories, and also paid tribute to their late co-star, Natasha Richardson, who played Lohan's on-screen mom, Elizabeth James.

Lohan, who was only 11 at the time, opened up about her first acting gig, explaining how playing twins Hallie and Annie, who try to get their parents back together, helped her cope with her own parent's divorce.

"I didn't feel like I was working," said Lohan, now 34. "It just felt like a really incredible experience for me and a lot of fun."

"My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on. And it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out," she continued. "I just felt so lucky and really blessed by Nancy [Meyers] and Charles [Shyer]. Without this movie, I wouldn’t have gotten the acting bug."

Lohan added, "How do you not only want to act for the rest of your life after doing a film like this? 'The Parent Trap' is beautiful, it’s timeless and it’s special, it’s just really special. I feel really blessed and really grateful to have been a part of it."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Earlier in the video chat, the actress and her cast fondly remembered Richardson, who died after a tragic skiing accident in 2009.

"Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," Lohan said, while Quaid described Richardson as "just somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better."

Hendrix explained how Richardson, who passed away at 45, would gush about her husband, Liam Neeson, and their kids.

"She would come into the hair-and-makeup trailer and she would literally swoon over talking about Liam and her kids, and she would call him 'my Liam,'" Hendrix said. "They truly seemed to have it all, which, to me, made what happened even more heartbreaking."

Check out the full reunion above to watch Lohan and Quaid reenact the heartwarming father-daughter car scene, learn about some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments, see if Lohan still knows the infamous handshake and more!

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.