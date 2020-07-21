This Celebrity Favorite Brand is Having a Huge Sale -- Plus 4 Other Deals This Week

From Hilary Duff to Jessica Alba to Meghan Markle this brand is a celeb-fave -- and now it's having a huge summer sale!
TooFab may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.
As the days continue to melt into one another, we have one surefire way of figuring out when it's the beginning of the week: there's new sales to shop. And with great deals on fashionable steals for men and women, it's hard to ignore cost-effective opportunities to give our wardrobe a little bit of a seasonal refresh. And who knows? A decent discount on workout wear may even inspire us to go outside and play.
We hunted out some of the best deals happening at Everlane, Nordstrom Rack, Aerie and more this week. Shop these great finds below!
It seems like everyone loves Everlane, including Hilary Duff, Gal Gadot, Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, Meghan Markle and more. It's a good time to discover why, because the brand just launched their first Summer Sale, featuring men's and women's clothes, shoes and accessories with prices starting at just $15. Pretty much everything from them is a winner, but they're best known for their denim, offering a flawless fit and crafted with supply-chain transparency. Regularly $68, The Authentic Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny from Everlane are currently on sale for $40.
Nordstrom Rack is having a Nike flash sale event for three days featuring men's shoes and clothing, and women's shoes and clothing up to 45% off -- so now's the time to gear up if you've been bored with what you've been wearing to work out. There's a lot to choose from, including these men's canvas slip-ons with a comfortable foam sockliner and flexible outsole. Regularly $60, the Nike SB Charge Slip-On Sneaker at Nordstrom Rack range in price from $32.97 to $46.97, depending on size.
Stock up on this cult favorite lip crayon made with superfoods that nourish your lips, and you'll get a lip primer that'll help your lip color stay put for just $5. Better yet? The lip crayon is also 50% off, and comes in a variety of colors spanning reds, pinks, oranges, purples and nudes. Regularly $24, the Crystal Creme Shimmer Lip Crayon at Bite Beauty is currently on sale for $12.
Uniqlo's sale just got real, with tops as low as $1.90, pants from $9.90, outerwear from $19.90, and more spanning women's clothes, shoes and accessories, men's clothes, shoes and accessories, and even kids. Now's the time to get some closet staples at a good price, like this lightweight men's shirt made of 100% cotton for breathability and durability. Regularly $29.90, the Men Chambray Stand Collar Long-Sleeve Shirt at Uniqlo is currently on sale for $19.90.
Aerie is another good spot for basics, and not just because they're always a good price with or without a sale... but with a sale? Gold. With all new arrivals on special at 25% off, this tiered cotton maxi that looks like it'll pay for itself on those days when it's too hot to do anything but lay around and look fabulous. Regularly $49.95, the Aerie Knit Tiered Maxi Dress at Aerie is currently on sale for $37.46.