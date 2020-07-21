This Celebrity Favorite Brand is Having a Huge Sale -- Plus 4 Other Deals This Week

Getty

From Hilary Duff to Jessica Alba to Meghan Markle this brand is a celeb-fave -- and now it's having a huge summer sale!

TooFab may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

As the days continue to melt into one another, we have one surefire way of figuring out when it's the beginning of the week: there's new sales to shop. And with great deals on fashionable steals for men and women, it's hard to ignore cost-effective opportunities to give our wardrobe a little bit of a seasonal refresh. And who knows? A decent discount on workout wear may even inspire us to go outside and play.

We hunted out some of the best deals happening at Everlane, Nordstrom Rack, Aerie and more this week. Shop these great finds below!

It seems like everyone loves Everlane, including Hilary Duff, Gal Gadot, Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, Meghan Markle and more. It's a good time to discover why, because the brand just launched their first Summer Sale, featuring men's and women's clothes, shoes and accessories with prices starting at just $15. Pretty much everything from them is a winner, but they're best known for their denim, offering a flawless fit and crafted with supply-chain transparency. Regularly $68, The Authentic Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny from Everlane are currently on sale for $40.

Everlane

Nordstrom Rack

Stock up on this cult favorite lip crayon made with superfoods that nourish your lips, and you'll get a lip primer that'll help your lip color stay put for just $5. Better yet? The lip crayon is also 50% off, and comes in a variety of colors spanning reds, pinks, oranges, purples and nudes. Regularly $24, the Crystal Creme Shimmer Lip Crayon at Bite Beauty is currently on sale for $12.

Bite

Uniqlo