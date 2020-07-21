Happy Endings Cast, Creator Ready to Revive Show After Special Charity One-Off Episode

Sony

The cult favorite cast reunited for a brand new coronavirus-themed episode before talking about the possibility of a full Season 4 revival.

Hot on the heels of "Parks & Recreation" and "30 Rock," a cult-favorite ABC series from the early 2010s made its triumphant return with a brand new episode created via Zoom and presented online for charity.

The special half-hour episode, which is a repurposed story intended for the fourth season that never came to pass, double as a charity-driven fundraiser event, with proceeds raised going both Color of Change and World Central Kitchen.

By the end of the cast Q&A, which included creator David Caspe, the special had already raised $14,000, with Sony Pictures and the show's producers making additional donations, per a report by Deadline.

The entire main cast of "Happy Endings" assembled via the video conferencing platform to catch up on their lives, crack a few jokes about their three-season run from 2011 to 2013, and perhaps most importantly, prove that seven years off hasn't impacted their incredible chemistry at all.

For hardcore fans, "Happy Endings" should have been the successor of "Friends." On the surface, it even shared similar DNA, with a group of six friends hanging out together and generally being silly.

With strongly defined personalities, it was as if no time had passed watching Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., and Casey Wilson slip back into their roles.

The actors even look basically the same, as if time hasn't passed for them, either. But most importantly, the performances and the writing were just as witty and sharp as they ever were on one of the funniest and most under-appreciated sitcoms of all time.

The special half hour featured a heartbreaking breakup, followed by a surprise wedding and a truly shocking baby reveal. But who's the father? Well, that answer is ... DRAMA!

Could that cliffhanger ending be a foreshadowing of possibly more stories to come? The cast has been open to returning for nearly a year now, talking to Buzzfeed about the current state of their talks about a possible Season 4.

"Everyone's sort of been keeping up with each other obviously on social media, but 6 months ago, 9 months ago or something, everyone was talking about doing the show again, and we were actively talking to our agents and us and each other and it looked like it was going to happen," Knighton told the outlet.

"But I guess there's just, you know, a lot of complicated deals and stuff, and everybody's on shows on different networks, and it seems crazy."

In the post-episode Q&A, Caspe emphasized that everyone is on board to make this happen. "Everybody is sort of in a different place as far as getting everybody together, making it work business-wise for all these different companies," he said. "I know we’re all willing and want to do it. I know it’d be fun. Yeah, we want to do it, man. Anyone out there? I think we all want to do it."

So could it happen? Strange things have, and with "Full House," "Will & Grace" and "Roseanne" among several unexpected revivals in recent years, why not "Happy Endings." They just proved their humor is as topical and sharp as ever.

There is this pandemic, too, which has made television production even more challenging. But it also seems to have made networks even more wary of trying something brand new. And this in a television landscape already obsessed with sequels and remakes.

You can check out the full reunion episode below, cross your fingers for a full revival, and relive some of the funniest jokes below:

"Either way, you better slow down, buddy, 'cause you look like you've already gained the COVID 25 ... and I would have said COVID-19, but that joke's played and you're much fatter than that." --Penny (to Max)

"I've been running pandemic simulations since grade school." -- Jane

"You have always had a bit of a Carole Baskin vibe." --Penny (to Jane, thinking she killed Brad)

"Oh, that's so sweet." --Jane

"I'm skipping a lame-ass Zoom with my friends and my sisters so I can be here with you." --Alex (thinking she's talking to her Instagram followers)

"I did a ton of research on it when I was writing my one-woman show, 'Pandemic of the Heart.' You remember, Time Out Chicago called it 'long.'" --Penny

"I get all this from Alex. I mean, she even looks like Tomi Lahren. Am I saying her name white?" --Brad (after Alex outs herself as a COVID-denier)

"I do hold the record for the most escape room hosts asking me if I understood the concept." --Alex (planning Penny's bachelorette party)

"Or maybe, the Tampa Bay Ritz is also a fan of 'Cougar Town' and that whole ABC comedy lineup that got moved around to death." --Brad (trying to deflect Jane figuring out he's not in Florida)

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.