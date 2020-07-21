Heather Morris Dances to Naya Rivera's Music In New Tribute to Glee Costar

Getty/Instagram

Morris says Rivera's voice will "forever be my favorite."

Glee's Heather Morris has continued to honor Naya Rivera's memory on social media, sharing a new interpretative dance tribute to her late costar.

Late Monday night, Morris -- who played the love interest for Naya's Santana Lopez on the show, Brittany Pierce -- posted a video showing her dancing to Rivera's song, "Radio Silence."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I want to share something very personal with you all ... Grieving looks very differently on everyone," she began. "But one things for certain: I've felt it's hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you're forgetting about them."

She then credited her husband, Taylor Hubbell, for reminding her "that honoring someone can mean you're enjoying your life FOR them."

"I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath ... I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support," she continued, reflecting on her page's newfound popularity following Rivera's death. "That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me."

"So I'm celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite," she concluded.

"Glee" costars Jenna Ushkowitz and Jacob Artist but filled her comments with heart emojis, while Becca Tobin added, "The best duo." Both Kevin McHale and Melissa Benoist also liked the video.

Rivera died earlier this month at the age of 33, after she drowned during a boating excursion with her 4-year-old son Josey in California's Lake Piru.