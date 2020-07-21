Why Scheana Shay Is Moving to San Diego and What That Means for Vanderpump Rules

Getty

Scheana Shay is taking a break from LA.

On Monday, the "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed she's moving to San Diego -- trading her Marina Del Rey apartment to live in her "dream condo" in Mission Bay with her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

The reality star stressed the move was only "temporary" and said the change of scenery was just so "an unemployed bitch" could save some money. While it's not her only source of income, Lisa Vanderpump's WeHo restaurant SUR -- where she still works -- has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the reality star announced her plan to move, fans and followers began speculating she was leaving "Vanderpump Rules." Scheana, who has been quarantining with Brock in Palm Springs, quickly shut down the rumors -- while also confirming the Bravo series has yet to start production on Season 9.

When a fan asked if her Instagram post was a "departure announcement," Scheana said, "No way! Just temporary. I've been in the desert for 4 months. It's too hot and now it's lonely since it's just me. Once work opens and picks back up in La I will get a small apt there again too. But for now, an unemployed bitch has gotta save her $$$"

"Update #2: we got approved for our dream condo in SD!!!!" she later added. "Moving in 3 weeks! Ahhhhhhh!!!!"

The Bravolebrity continued to reply to fans commenting on the news of her move and asking about the fate of "Vanderpump Rules."

"Are you leaving the show?" a user asked, to which she replied, "Nooooo."

"Good luck in SD! Hope you'll be back on our screens soon," another added. "Meee tooooo. I miss it!" Scheana tweeted in response.

Despite all of her tweets, Bravo fans appeared to want more information, prompting the reality star to clarify on Twitter.

"Y'all just bc I'm moving now, does NOT mean I’m quitting the show," Scheana wrote. "I love my job!! We aren't filming right now. SUR/LA is closed. I'm wasting so much $ on rent and I'm lonely all the way out in PS. It just makes sense. Once work opens/picks back up, I will too have an apt in LA!"

"Lol. No. I am not confirming nor denying anything," she tweeted when asked if her comments should be taken as a confirmation "Vanderpump Rules" would be renewed. "I know as much as y'all know. And all I know is we aren't filming or open right now so I have no reason to be paying rent in La for the time being. Brock's lease is up."

"It's the smart move to save $$," she added.

When another Twitter user asked the "Scheananigans" podcaster how she could be on the show while living in San Diego, she replied, "We aren’t filming anytime soon. Still in a pandemic."

