Demi Lovato Announces Engagement to Max Ehrich

Instagram

"I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," says Lovato on Instagram. "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself."

Demi Lovato is making it official with boyfriend Max Ehrich, sharing the news of their engagement in a beautiful Instagram post.

With photography by Angelo Kritikos, who Demi hilariously described as "hiding behind rocks and capturing the whole thing," the newly-engaged songstress poured out her heart and her feelings for the man she says she fell in love with from the moment they first met.

"It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too," she wrote. "I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself," she continued her heartfelt message.

She kicked off her message by sharing that her birth father always called her his "little partner." She always thought the endearment made perfect sense, and she feels it now again, "but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," Max shared in his own Instagram post.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some," he continued. "I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."

Demi adorably responded to his post after posting her own, writing, "YAYYYYYY LET’S GET MARRIED BABYYYYYY"

Over on Demi's post, Max was apparently at a loss for words, relying on emojis like hearts and rings and crying faces to express his feelings through several comments.

Angelo shared the pics via his own Instagram page, where he was likely the first person to publicly offer his congratulations to the happy couple.

The couple quickly got other words of congratulations and support from fans famous and not. Hailey Bieber followed Max's lead with a series of heart and crying face emojis, while both Noah Cyrus and Jessie J wrote, "So happy for you."

Demi and Max were first suspected to be a couple back in March, with media outlets reporting they were quarantining together and growing very close very fast. They made their relationship official, so to speak, in May by appearing together in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" video.