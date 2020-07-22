Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Suffers 'Almost Debilitating' Miscarriage

Getty

"I’m writing this post to let others know who have experienced pregnancy loss know that I see you & feel you," she shared in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

"I am 1 in 4. I don’t really know what to say here," said former "Bachelorette" star Ali Fedotowsky in a gut-wrenching post shared to her Instagram on Tuesday.

Using talk to text, the reality star said she was "writing" this post from the OBGYN, where she was going in for a follow-up after suffering a miscarriage.

"I’m not sharing this [because] I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me," she wrote. "I don’t feel sorry for myself." Instead, she is sad for "what could've been."

She said that one of the reasons she chose to share her heartbreak in this moment is because of what she sees as a fundamental shift in social media lately, likely spurred in large part by such movements as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.

"I’m so uplifted and encouraged by the way I’m seeing social media change," she wrote. "Change from being a place where everyone shares the highlights of their life and now being a place where people share the good & the bad - the smiles & the tears."

She then broke down the detailed and graphic story of how she lost her baby, which happened one morning in her bedroom.

"I was in complete shock when it happened," she said. "And the utter exhaustion that took over my body in the few days after that was almost debilitating."

But the main reason she chose to share this story publicly was for other women who've experienced this struggle, or any struggle that involves the loss of a pregnancy.

"I’m writing this post to let others know who have experienced pregnancy loss know that I see you & feel you," she said. "I know that my loss is not the same as someone who’s had a stillbirth or lost a baby at 20 weeks. Or someone who has been trying to conceive for years. But what I found so shocking about my experience is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined."

"So know that if you’re going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid - whatever they may be," she concluded her thoughts, adding a hashtag for miscarriage.

Fedotowsky and husband Kevin Manno share two children, four-year-old Molly and two-year-old Riley. She began dating Manno in 2013, got engaged September 2015 and married on March 3, 2017.

A contestant on the sixth season of "The Bachelorette" a decade ago, Fedotowsky came out of her season engaged to Robert Martinez. They would end their engagement in November of the following year.

