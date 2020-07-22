Meet the Women Getting Peaches Next Season on RHOA

Bravo

After Eva's exit, these two women are joining the cast.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" lineup is going to look a little different when the show returns for Season 13.

TooFab has confirmed "Step Up" actress Drew Sidora and Canadian YouTube star LaToya Ali -- known as LaToya Forever -- are joining the cast.

Bravo doesn't comment on casting.

Ali, a 33-year-old Toronto native with over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, currently lives in Georgia. She's mother to three children, Samia, Zayn and Ayah, who all have social media pages of their own -- managed by their mother and dad, Adam Ali.

LaToya and Adam reportedly announced they were getting divorced back in June. She's also a good friend of Kandi Burruss.

As for Sidora, she and husband Ralph Pittman have two children together: 2-year-old daughter Aniya Grace and son Machai, 5. She also has a 9-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

In addition to "Step Up," Ali has also appeared on multiple episodes of "That's So Raven," "The Game" and played T-Boz in the TV movie, "CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story."

Love B. Scott was the first to report on the new additions, claiming the show is hoping to skew younger with Sidora and Ali.

One person who definitely won't be back is Eva Marcille, who announced her exit in June.

"I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities," Marcille said at the time. "I look forward to serving the community under Rickey Smiley Morning Show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color."