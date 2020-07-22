Every Shocking Claim Brandi Glanville Made About Alleged Denise Richards Hookup on RHOBH

Bravo

The episode we've all been waiting for finally arrived, as Brandi detailed the rumored fling and claimed she felt "threatened" by Denise.

Wednesday night's episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will go down in the Bravo history books as one of the most explosive to date.

The network has been teasing Brandi Glanville's claims she and Denise Richards had a secret fling from the very first trailer for the current season -- and tonight, they finally came out, in vivid detail.

So far, Denise has denied all claims they ever hooked up.

The hour began with the tail-end of Kyle Richards' charity party, where Brandi's drunk antics stole the spotlight. During the party, she played bartender, threw back shots, apologized to Adrienne Maloof for exposing her surrogate (!), and told Denise and husband Aaron Phypers she wanted do be in a "throuple" with them -- leading to a producer telling Richards the definition of said term in a hilarious confessional.

Aaron wasn't into it ... but later in the episode, Brandi claimed she and Denise had already been intimate with each other.

The details began to spill out of her as she and Kim Richards showed up to Kyle's while she and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave were packing for an upcoming cast trip to Rome, Italy. After Kyle got Brandi up to speed with the never-ending drama they've been having with Denise, Glanville warned them that Denise is "not who she pretends to be."

Glanville claimed that Denise had shared her true feelings about the other women with her. According to Brandi, Denise doesn't like Teddi "at all," isn't a fan of Lisa Rinna and thinks Erika Jayne is a "cold hearted bitch."

"She feels like she can tell me things because she has something on me," Brandi then claimed, getting nervous as she spoke and asking for water. "What she did to you is wrong," said Kim, who had apparently already heard everything Glanville was about to unpack.

Brandi said she and Denise "hit it off right away" when they first met and "some shit went down" between April 2019 and Kyle's party in mid-November "that was really f--ked up." She added, "It's bad, it's really bad."

"The whole cheating thing with me, it's so personal and I was so broken for so long," she then told the women, referring to Eddie Cibrian's affair with LeAnn Rimes. In a confessional, she added that she would "never ever, ever do that to someone else" -- before telling the ladies Denise "kind of put me in a situation where I was the cheater."

"I had been out with her and Aaron and I knew that they have an understanding, she could be with girls if she wanted to, as long as it wasn't with a guy," Brandi claimed. "The first night we met, something happened."

Speaking to the camera, Brandi said the two went out to dinner one night, "completely clicked, got absolutely wasted" and started "making out" in the bathroom. But it didn't stop there, according to Brandi.

"In April, she invited me to go to her set in Northern California to do my podcast," she continued. She claimed she went, planned on getting her own room, but was told by Denise she could share one with her, her "little daughter" and one of the girl's friend and sleep on a rollaway bed.

"That first night, the girls were sleeping in a room downstairs with a door and Denise had a room upstairs. There was no rollaway bed, conveniently. So I just slept in the bed with Denise," she continued to claim.

"We just had a good night, we were hanging out, and then the next night we got really drunk, we were so f--ked up and we kind of hooked up," she alleged, shocking Kyle. "We hooked up. Denise and I."

When Teddi asked, "Like, kiss?" Brandi replied, "Like everything."

"I don't want you guys to judge me," she said, as the women said that was far from what they were doing. "I'm bisexual, everyone knows that, my kids know that. It doesn't matter. I was uncomfortable, the kids were downstairs and we were in the loft and there was no door. I couldn't get into it and the next day she just said to me, 'No matter what you do, you cant tell Aaron, he will kill me.'"

Brandi said she thought, 'What the f--k is happening right now?" at the time. "In the moment, I was just like, 'I'm everything that I have always hated.' My books are both about hating cheaters, not being cheaters, being loyal. I will never be the other woman."

"I would have never slept with Denise if I thought that Aaron was not okay with it," she said. "He knew I was going out of town with her. He knew we had made out before. There was no question in my mind that Aaron was okay with all of this."

Glanville claimed after that night in April, Richards treated her "like I never really existed" -- but would also occasionally text her to "make sure everything was kosher." She added, "she made me believe I did something wrong," before Brandi "had a breakdown" and told Kim Richards what allegedly happened.

"I just felt horrible," added Brandi, who also claimed she got a call from Denise the night before the party at Kyle's, making sure she hadn't told anyone what allegedly went down between them. After the party, Glanville said Denise keeps calling her, "telling me shit about Erika, shit about you and I'm going, who is this crazy person."

The women theorized Denise was chatting Brandi up again to make her feel like they were still close so she wouldn't talk. "She'll say to me, I just want you to know my private life is super private, I would never tell your secrets," Brandi said going on to allege. "That's what she said to me after your party. That just, to me, was like a threat."

With that bomb dropped, Kyle said in a confessional, "[Brandi] can be mean, she can be a bitch but I honestly don't believe she's a liar." She added she doesn't think "any of us really know Denise at all."

Kyle and Teddi were both speechless with each other after Brandi and Kim left the room. "I don't feel good right now," Glanville said as the two drove off.

The episode ended with a small peek at their trip to Rome, where Rinna, Teddi and Kyle were in a car after getting picked up at the airport. Teddi relayed the "negative things" Denise allegedly said about them all, before sharing the alleged hookup bombshell.

"So they f--ked?" Rinna exclaimed, before cracking up.

A preview for next week's episode showed some enjoyable Italy sightseeing, before Teddi brought up Brandi's allegations in front of everyone.