Martha Stewart's Epic Clapback to Chelsea Handler Recreating Her Iconic Pool Selfie

We didn't know recreating this image was a thing now -- but we really need it to keep being a thing!

Martha Stewart slayed the internet this week with an incredible pool selfie, and then she slayed all over again after Chelsea Handler tried her hand at recreating the instantly-iconic image.

"I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson," said the 45-year-old comedian in her recreation. "If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in."

It didn't take long for the queen of all things domestic -- which apparently now includes epic Instagram clapbacks -- to respond. And with all the proper etiquette and decorum we'd expect from Martha Stewart.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We absolutely cannot get over her not only starting with proper Instagram etiquette by tagging Chelsea in her comment, she then started it like traditional pen-and-paper correspondence. Somehow, the proper form makes the digs jab harder.

"Dear Chelsea," she wrote -- and we were already loving it. "I’m so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it. I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed."

First of all, it's a good thing Chelsea was in the pool, because that's the kind of sugary-sweet burn where you don't even know you've been got until you're on fire.

"Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F--KING too young to be emulating me," Martha added. "Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it!"

Then, becuase of course she did, the comment wrapped, "Love Martha."

You can check out Martha's stunning, age-defying original below to see what got Chelsea so inspired. And hopefully, she won't be the only one. Forget viral TikTok dances, we want viral Instagram photograph recreations! Particularly this one for starters:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.