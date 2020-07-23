Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Go to War on Instagram: 'Enough With the Victim Routine'

Getty

"You're Denise F--king Richards but you sure can't take a joke," wrote Teddi.

Denise Richards slammed Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave after she tweeted a screenshot of her famous father, John Cougar Mellencamp, appearing to throw a dig at Denise.

"You're obnoxious," Brandi claimed Denise said of Teddi. "You'll do anything to be in this group because you've lived under your dad's shadow your entire life."

After the show, Teddi posted a text exchange with her father which showed John writing, "I know you are busy living in my shadow but... Dennis Richards - never heard of him" as Teddi replied, "You know who DENISE is dad. She is the girl who mentions Charlie Sheen every episode."

Teddi captioned the screenshot, "Got my sense of humor from my dad's shadow. #RHOBH."

Well, that didn't sit well with Denise as she took to Instagram hours later to give her thoughts on Teddi's move.

"Grown ass woman stooping to that level... sorry...🤣," Denise began. "I never said you live in your dad's shadow. Ever. I don't care what you were told."

"I was hurt you felt the need to share a salacious untrue rumor about my marriage, especially given you are the daughter of a famous father & know what the potential impact could've been with my kids & family. That is all I have ever said about your family.

💕Aka(Dennis)"

Soon after, Teddi fired up her Instagram Stories, saying she commented on Denise's lengthy post, but it was suddenly "MIA."

"I guess someone doesn't want the truth out there, " Teddi captioned a shot of Denise's Instagram post.

Teddi then shared what she said was the original comment, "You're Denise F--king Richards but you sure can't take a joke. But since we are doing this, you brought Brandi back in by sharing personal information with her. Not me. You also confirmed you said way worse things about me than living in my Dad's shadow."

"Enough with this victim routine Denise."

