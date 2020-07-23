Ramona Singer Slams Costars, Threatens to Quit RHONY as Birthday Party Goes Way Off the Rails

Bravo

Singer broke the fourth wall, yelling for producers and telling the cameras to cut.

It's Ramona Singer's birthday and she'll cry for the producers if she wants to!

On Thursday's new episode of "Real Housewives of New York," Singer celebrated her 63rd birthday with a big bash attended by 50 of her closest female friends.

Before the party, she asked newcomer Leah McSweeney to help protect her from any drama at the event, as the birthday girl worried some of the cast members would be "déclassé or tacky" in front of her other gal pals.

That's exactly what wound up happening, but McSweeney wasn't exactly a protector -- and was instead smack dab in the middle of it all.

The celebration started to go off the rails as Sonja Morgan started loudly expressing her resentment that they didn't have a joint party. Morgan's birthday is exactly one week after Singer's and the two have celebrated together in the past.

Dorinda Medley pulled Sonja aside and said she was worried about her, especially after a Page Six report came out that day saying Morgan had been kicked out of a Philly piano bar earlier that week. Luann de Lesseps expressed concern too, as Sonja admitted she was feeling serious pressure because she couldn't find anyone to rent her townhouse. "I'm always scared," she told them both.

Just then, Ramona decided to come over and show off the shiny new Gucci purse one of her other friends gave her for her birthday. That set Sonja off.

"Get the f--k outta here. I'm not talking about your fake friends," Morgan yelled at her. "We're talking about spiritual shit. It's superficial shit. That purse is ugly as shit. Just exchange it."

Ramona booked it away from her, saying she didn't want to argue at her party, but the craziness was just getting started.

Leah began grinding on Luann, before Dorinda got behind her to make a McSweeney sandwich. While they were making a scene, Ramona's sister came over, told them it was "getting too hot ladies,' before telling Singer "it looks like they're having sex."

Ramona was livid.

She ran over, yelled at them to stop and pulled Leah's dress -- which was riding up over her butt -- back down. "Are you kidding me?!" Ramona exclaimed. "I am not being déclassé right now," Leah shot back at her, "I was joking around with them."

"Stop it. Dancing like a f--king stripper," she shouted as the debauchery continued. "Get the producers here. We're done!"

As she ran off-camera, a producer was heard telling Ramona, "Just calm down. Just have a minute."

She wouldn't calm down, however, shouting "shut it down" to anyone who'd listen. Leah then yelled, "Ramona, calm down, I'm having fun. You're being psychotic. You're being f--king psychotic!"

The already-crazy scene got even more chaotic as Sonja jumped onto an ottoman and started dancing on top of a mirror-lined tray. The mirror shattered as she stomped her heels into it.

"I'll f--king quit the show. Right now," Ramona shouted at a producer. "Okay, I'm done! Cameras down. Done. We're done. Bring production here, we're done. Done!"

That's also where the episode abruptly ended, but Ramona was seen saying Sonja needs help and is becoming a "liability" in the preview for next week.