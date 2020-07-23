Missing Texas Mom and Daughters Found Dead Inside Car in Parking Lot

Facebook

The trio left for a play date on Wednesday morning, but never turned up.

A Texas mother and her two children have been found dead in her car in a Dallas parking lot.

Natalie Chambers, 31, and her daughters Izabel 4, and Elise, 2, had been missing since Wednesday morning, having never turned up for a play date.

According to Kaufman County Sheriff's Department, the trio left their home in Forney at around 8 a.m., headed to Grapevine, around 43 miles away on the far side of Dallas.

Natalie's cellphone was last pinged around 1 p.m. near Interstate 635 and Midway Road in Dallas, WFAA reported.

When the alarm was raised, police searched overnight, but didn't make the grim discovery until 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Her 2008 blue Ford Escape was found in the Freed's Furniture parking lot off the LBJ Freeway in Farmers Branch, around 13 miles short of her destination, with all three bodies inside.

Police have yet to reveal the causes of death.

Natalie's sister Jessica Purcell told CBS DFW in a statement: “Natalie was hilarious and charismatic and never met a stranger. She fiercely loved her girls and was an inspirational mother. I always used to tell her I’m glad she did it (motherhood) first so I can steal parenting tips from her."

"Izabel and Elise were happy and so very smart and witty. Izabel got that her mom’s sassiness and Elise got her humor. They were beautiful and perfect. Our hearts are completely shattered."