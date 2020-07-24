Brandi Glanville Tells Trolls Claiming She Had Plastic Surgery to 'F--k Off'

Bravo

"What the hell is going on with Brandi Glanville’s face??? That is plastic surgery gone very wrong," posted one Twitter user.

Accusations of Brandi going under the knife blew up online after the show featured the former model's at-home confessional.

The 47-year-old author was quick to defend herself, saying she didn't have a glam team to help with her look as she was quarantined during the pandemic.

"First off you are mean," she wrote on Twitter in response to a since-deleted tweet. "I do look bad but I haven't done anything to my face. I was watching makeup tutorials and trying not to use so much blush and please f--k off hater."

She also tweeted, "I had to do my own makeup & we had virtual lighting. I suck at both hair and makeup. I look horrible :("

Many of her fans, however, came to her defense, saying "You looked fab! Don't let these trolls tell you otherwise" and "Brandi have u seen what the rest of us look like right now? You're all right kid."

The online chatter about her appearance wasn't the only Brandi-related item going viral, as the episode finally revealed her long-awaited allegations about Denise Richards.

Brandi got together with Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave during Wednesday's show to spill the tea on how Denise allegedly talked trash about the other Housewives and that Denise treated Brandi like she "never existed" after the two allegedly hooked up.

After the show, Denise -- who denied hooking up with Brandi -- responded to a fan who asked why her "RHOBH" co-stars were attacking her this season and "lying" about her.

"I guess they needed someone," the 49-year-old actress replied. "I was an easy target with some things I shared last season."

As for Brandi, she had some things to say on Twitter in an attempt to defend herself against people claiming she was lying about the Denise allegations.

"IM NOT F--KING LYING - just keep watching - f--k," she posted, later alleging, "Yes, I honestly held my tongue for 9 months we hooked up twice she completely f--ked me over."

