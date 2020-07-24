Britney Spears' Brother Weighs In On Her Conservatorship

Getty

Britney Spears' brother, Bryan Spears, opened up about his famous sibling's conservatorship on Thursday.

During a guest appearance on the podcast, "As NOT Seen on TV," Bryan spoke about how their father, Jamie Spears, took over Britney's financial and personal affairs in 2008 after she was placed under psychiatric hold for evaluation.

"She's been in this thing for quite some time now," Bryan explained. "Obviously there was a need for it in the beginning. Now they've made some changes and all we can do is hope for the best."

After almost 12 years, Britney is still legally under a conservatorship, but Bryan suggested the "Toxic" singer might be looking to change the status.

"She's always wanted to get out of it. It's very frustrating to have," he continued. "Whether someone's coming in peace to help or they're coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She's wanted to get out of it for quite some time."

Ending the conservatorship would include Britney becoming self-sufficient, which Bryan said might be a challenge as she has "been surrounded by a team of people since she was 15."

"So at what level does everyone just walk away or at what level does that get reduced?" he added. "I know what she wants but at the end of the day, what is the reality of that?"

"I'm sure it's going to be an adjustment."

Bryan also touched upon his father stepping down from his duties as conservator in September 2019 due to ongoing health issues.

"In general, he's done the best he could being given the situation he's put it in and we have to work together as a family to keep it going," Bryan explained.

The conservatorship is now reportedly being headed by Britney's care manager Jodi Montgomery.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported Britney's scheduled hearing about the legal status of her conservatorship was rescheduled for August 22 after fans flooded the Zoom call.

