Dancing with the Stars Pro Witney Carson Pregnant with First Child

The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum quickly found success on "Dancing with the Stars," taking home the Mirrorball Trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro and coming in second the past two seasons.

One of the most successful professional dancers in the history of "Dancing with the Stars" may find herself sidelined from the competition soon, but for the best reason possible.

Witney Carson, who's been with the show since 2013, announced on Thursday that she and husband Carson McAllister are pregnant with their first child. Holding up ultrasound images and a positive test, Witney was all smiles in her adorable Instagram post.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021," she captioned the post. "We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now." The dancer revealed that she is currently 15 weeks pregnant.

"We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!" she wrote.

Witney's 2019 "DWTS" partner, Kel Mitchell, was one of the first to offer his congratulations, writing, "Wow!!!! So awesome!!! Congratulations to you both!!!! Such a blessing!!!!"

Alan Bersten, who along with his partner, "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown, edged Witney out for the win last season, shared his enthusiasm with just one word: "Yayyy 🎉🎉."

Fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd commented, "Love you Wits this is AMAZING ❤️❤️ IM SO EXCITED FOR YOU!" while Sasha Farber wrote, "Bloody awesome !!!!!! Congratulations."

Sharna Burgess added, "Congratulations beauty!!!!! So so amazing!!! Incredibly excited for you and Carson, this baby is gonna be beautiful just like the two of you 💗💗💗💗," while Emma Slater shared that she was "SOOOOOOO EXCITED FOR YOU."

Former co-host of "DWTS," Erin Andrews, shared her excitement, commenting, "Love u! Congrats."

The couple also enjoyed congratulations from celebs like Bindi Irwin, Candace Cameron Bure, Nikki Bella, Michelle Money, Sailor Brinkley Cooke, Maddie Ziegler and more.

After finishing as the second-runner-up on the ladies side on Season 9 of "So You Think You Can Dance" back in 2012, Witney joined the troupe of "Dancing with the Stars" the following year.

The versatile artist quickly proved herself, scoring the chance to compete with a partner by the next year. She would go on to win the show the following season with Alfonso Ribeiro, becoming one of only six pros to achieve that feat in their first two seasons on the show.

While the Emmy-nominated choreographer hasn't scored Mirrorball gold since, she's proven herself a tough competitor coming very close several times. Hers will be very big (thought not very big) dance shoes to fill.

In the last four seasons alone, Witney has not finished below fourth place, coming in third with Frankie Muniz and enjoying two back-to-back second place finishes with Milo Manheim and Kel Mitchell.

"Dancing with the Stars" has not yet revealed their plans for the show's upcoming 29th season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the recent news that Tyra Banks had joined the show as an executive producer and its new host, replacing Tom Bergeron and the aforementioned Andrews, there's even more up in the air as to what the future might look like.

There had been talk of sequestering the entire cast and crew for the duration of filming, or something similar, as both "Big Brother" and "Love Island" are doing, but nothing official has been determined.

Decisions are clearly being made, though, so answers will surely come in due time.

One thing we feel fairly certain about, though, is that with a due date in January and her first pregnancy lighting her up this much, we seriously doubt Witney is going to be down to sequester herself away from her husband, or tackle "DWTS" with a burgeoning baby bump.

