Pentagon Has Materials From 'Off-World Vehicles Not Made on This Earth', Defense Contractor Claims

Getty/LinkedIn

The truth is in there.

The Pentagon has materials from "off-world vehicles not made on this earth", a defense contractor has claimed.

The claim was made in a New York Times article published Friday, which reported that the Pentagon's UFO investigation department had not been disbanded as previously believed, but had merely changed its name and location — and its findings may soon be declassified.

The Pentagon UFO Unit, which is now part of the Office of Naval Intelligence and named the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, continues to investigate unexplained interactions between military pilots and unidentified flying objects.

The primary focus of the office is to ensure military rivals such as Russia or China have not made a technological leap ahead of the States, rather than look for alien threats.

However, according to one astrophysicist quoted in the Times article, the Pentagon has been debriefed on — and even possesses materials from — machines that were not built on this planet.

Eric W. Davis, who worked as subcontractor and then a consultant for the Pentagon UFO program since 2007, claimed that there are materials retrieved from crash sites that have been examined and have left scientists unsure of their origin, leading him to conclude: "We couldn't make it ourselves."

Davis, who now works for defense contractor Aerospace Corporation, claimed that he gave a classified briefing to a Defense Department agency as recently as March about retrievals from "off-world vehicles not made on this earth", the article claims.

The once-covert office, formerly known as the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, was supposed to have shut down in 2012 after funding dried up.

But sources told the Times it is very much functional under its new moniker — and is about to become much more visible.

According to the article, a Senate committee report last month regarding intelligence spending announced it will begin "to standardize collection and reporting" on UFOs, and will report at least some of its findings to the public every six months.