Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Child on Folklore

Taylor's new song "Betty" has Swifties in a tizzy.

Taylor Swift released "Folklore" on Thursday night and fans were quick to try and decipher any hidden meanings on her latest album.

One online theory from the Swifties proposes the singer/songwriter revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third child who was born last year as the celebrity couple has yet to announce the baby's moniker.

In Taylor's new song "Betty," three characters are mentioned -- Betty, James and Inez. Taylor is good friends with Blake and Ryan, who also share daughters James, five, and Inez, three.

James can even be heard on Taylor's 2017 hit "Gorgeous."

Well, the coincidence appeared all too much for the Swifties.

"Inez??? James??? What if Betty is the name of Blake LIvelys third kid," wrote one Twitter user.

Another posted, "@taylorswift13 used James and Inez, @blakelively children's names, in her song 'betty'. Blake and Ryan haven't said her third baby's name... is it Betty???"

Inez??? James??? What if Betty is the name of Blake Livelys third kid — abbey🦋 (@myidoltswift) July 24, 2020 @myidoltswift

It wouldn't be surprising if Taylor pulled such a move, as she revealed she laid out Easter eggs throughout "Folklore" during a YouTube chat for her "Cardigan" video premiere.

"One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos," she explained. "I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who."

"For example there's a collection of three songs I refer to as The Teenage Love Triangle," she continued. "These three songs explore a love triangle from all three people's perspectives at different times in their lives."

Some Swifties believe "Betty" is told from James' point of view, "Cardigan" is Betty's and Inez is speaking on "August."

Taylor has yet to confirm the theory.

