Melrose Place Star Amy Locane To Be Sentenced For Fourth Time in Fatal DUI Case

"Melrose Place" veteran Amy Locane will be sentenced a fourth time for her fatal DUI crash, according to judges presiding over the case.

In 2010, Locane, 48, killed Helene Seeman and critically wounded her husband, Fred, in an automobile collision outside the couple's New Jersey home.

On Wednesday, a New Jersey court ruled that a judge had incorrectly sentenced Locane in 2019 and the case would go back to court for another round of sentencing.

"The judge who most recently sentenced defendant employed a methodology all his own," revealed court documents obtained by Fox News. "In the process, he ignored our mandate on remand regarding certain aggravating and mitigating factors. Finding in this unique case that double jeopardy principles do not bar a final proceeding, we thus vacate the sentence and remand for a new sentence to be imposed."

The documents also stated that the past three sentences "resulted in either illegal sentences or sentences imposed outside of the New Jersey Criminal Code's sentencing scheme."

Locane had already served two and a half years of a three year sentence when she went to prison in February 2013 on charges of vehicular homicide and assault.

Her attorney, James Wronko, said he would appeal the decision for a new sentence.

"Ms. Locane has been out of prison for five years, and it's been two years since she completed parole," Wronko said in a statement. "During this entire time she has done everything they've asked her to do, and it's difficult to explain to her two girls why five years later Mommy is being put back in prison."

In 2017, Locane said she feared going back to prison after an appeals court claimed her most recent sentencing was too lenient.

"I had worked so hard since 2010 on my sobriety, on adjusting to life in prison, on being released from prison, on acclimating to my children’s lives, and to parole that having to go back would seriously interrupt, if not destroy, any progress I had made in becoming human again," the "School Ties" star told New Jersey Advance Media.

"There hasn't been a day that has gone by that I don't think of Helene Seeman," she continued. “"I feel terrible for her family. I know that they are hurting. I know that they are grieving. I have said that I'm sorry over and over to them, but I feel like it falls on deaf ears."

Locane first rose to fame opposite Johnny Depp in 1990's "Cry-Baby." She landed the role of Sandy on "Melrose Place" in 1992, but only appeared on the first 13 episodes.