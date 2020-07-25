Rob Lowe's Son Responds to Gwyneth Paltrow Saying She Learned to Perform Oral Sex From His Mom

Getty

John Owen Lowe had a priceless reaction on Twitter.

Rob Lowe's son, John Owen Lowe, proved he inherited his father's keen sense of humor on Friday.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 25-year-old actor posted a priceless reaction upon hearing the news that Gwyneth Paltrow said she learned how to perform oral sex from his mother, Sheryl Berkoff.

ICYMI, Gwyneth stopped by Rob's podcast, "Literally! With Rob Lowe," on Thursday and claimed Sheryl instructed her "how to give a blow job" when she was a teenager.

2020 has been a wild ride, but this has settled it for me. I choose death by murder hornets. pic.twitter.com/O7PyU3JJky — John Owen Lowe (@Johnny_L0we) July 24, 2020 @Johnny_L0we

“2020 has been a wild ride, but this has settled it for me," John Owen tweeted alongside a headline of the Gwyneth anecdote.

He hilariously added, "I choose death by murder hornets."

During the podcast interview, Gwyneth explained how she befriended Sheryl, who was working as a makeup artist with Gwyneth's mom, Blythe Danner, on a television movie at the time.

"I met Sheryl when I was 15 or 16," the actress began. "And I was like immediately obsessed with her."

"First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool," she continued. "And she knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a blow job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff."

"I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time."

Gwyneth didn't go into specifics about the sex ed class, but did say, "It was less about remembering the technique. Although I'm sure that I implemented it the first chance I got."

"It was so cool to have someone treat me like an adult and see me as like a young woman and someone who is sexual," the star added. "She just made me feel so free."

