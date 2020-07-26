Rob Kardashian Makes Fun of Tristan Thompson's New Hairstyle in Hilarious Comment

Instagram

The reality star continues his social media comeback by coming for Khloe's ex's new braided look.

Longtime fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" may recall that Rob was always one of the more light-hearted and fun-loving members of the family.

He and Khloe always managed to keep the family laughing, even as Kris, Kim and (especially) Kourtney could get way too serious about everything sometimes. Well, it looks like that spirit is coming back.

It may have never left Rob himself, but after years of social media silence -- or shyness -- it looks like Rob is putting himself out there again and fans are here for it. Even better, he's proving that his spirits are high, even if he sometimes goes low.

In this case, he took a shot at Khloe's ex after Tristan Thompson showed off his new style on Instagram. Tristan captioned the style "New look." We thought it looked pretty good.

Rob, though, commented, "Jake Shuttlesworth?"

For those not in the know, Jake Shuttlesworth is the name of Denzel Washington's character in Spike Lee's "He Got Game."

On second thought, maybe he was complimenting the basketball star. After all, Denzel is considered one of the most handsome men in the world. And he was styling, too, with that look. Wonder if Tristan thanked him for his kind comparison.

Rob has been slowly making his way back into the spotlight since showing off a slimmer and healthier-looking physique at sister Khloe's birthday party back in June.

Since then, he even went so far as to share a shirtless shot to social media from a beach trip with daughter Dream.

Perhaps the most exciting development in the reemergence of Rob Kardashian, though, came when Khloe hinted earlier this month on Sirius XM's "The Morning Mashup," that he might just be marking his return to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" after nearly four year away.

My brother’s coming back around. He’s feeling more confident and comfortable," she noted, per Page Six. "I think he just, you know, started a whole new season."

Perhaps Rob will help make up for the reduced camera time Kourtney decided she needed for the foreseeable future. Regardless of the reason, it looks like he'll be a welcome -- and funny -- addition to the show.

