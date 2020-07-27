Demi Lovato & All the Celebs Who've Gotten Engaged During the Pandemic

Instagram

So many celebrities have gotten engaged while spending time at home during the pandemic!

While much of the world has been stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, it has proven to be the make or break point for relationships. Thankfully, many celebs have found that the time together has strengthened their bonds -- and a lot of people have gotten engaged!

Demi Lovato just announced that boyfriend Max Ehrich popped the big question after spending the majority of the past four months quarantined together. The couple has been dating since meeting at church earlier this year.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself," Demi wrote on Instagram.

She added, "I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍"

Check out 10 other celebs who've decided to take the next step in their relationship during the pandemic.

1. Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham, 21, popped the question to model girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25, in late June after less than a year of dating.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx," Brooklyn captioned the photo.

Nicola added, "you've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."

2. Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart announced she was engaged to singer Jordan McGraw, Dr. Phil's son, on July 4th, after less than a year of dating. The couple went public with their relationship in March of 2020.

"Fireworks," Morgan captioned a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram.

Morgan was previously married to Brendan Fitzpatrick for three years before the couple split in October of 2019.

3. Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd and longtime love Austen Rydell got engaged in June after several years of dating. The couple dated when they were younger but split and later reconnected in 2017.

"💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," Austen wrote on his Instagram, along with a series of cute couple photos.

4. Heather Locklear & Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear and her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser became engaged in April. The couple dated in high school and reconnected a few years ago. Their relationship was on and off amid Heather's battle with substance abuse but it looks like the couple is definitely back on!

5. Dina Lohan & Jesse Nadler

Dina Lohan and her Internet boyfriend Jesse Nadler got engaged in June, despite never having met in real life. Dina lives on Long Island while Jesse lives in California, where he is caring for his sick mother.

After Dina announced the engagement on her private Facebook, Jesse told Page Six' that he sent the engagement ring in the mail since they cant travel due to the pandemic.

The couple have been dating on-and-off for six years and most recently split in 2019 after Dina's daughter Lindsay slammed their relationship. The couple reconciled in April after both becoming sober.

6. Aaron Carter & Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter proposed to girlfriend Melanie Martin in June after beginning a relationship in January. The couple's relationship has been on-and-off but in early March Aaron revealed that he had gotten Melanie's name tattooed on his face.

"Lövē wins ❤️😍💍 #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory my future Mrs Carter Melanie ♥," Aaron wrote on his Instagram.

7. Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to boyfriend Andre Gray on May 29th, their fourth anniversary as a couple.

"Guys.. wtf has just happened… 😩😳😂 He bloody did it, and I said yes 😩 I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams… I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more 😩😂 @andregray_ I love you so much 😩😍❤️ My world is literally complete ❤️," Leigh-Anne wrote on her Instagram.

8. Jeannie Mai & Jeezy

The Real's Jeannie Mai got engaged to Jeezy on March 27th during a night at home but that wasn't how the proposal was originally supposed to happen!

"Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose. Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor," Jeannie's rep told People.

Jeannie and Jeezy began dating after meeting when he made an appearance on "The Real". The couple went public with their relationship in August of 2019.

9. Ben Higgins & Jess Clarke

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins popped the question to girlfriend Jess Clarke in late March after over a year of dating. The couple met when Ben slid into Jess' Instagram DMs and the duo quickly began dating in February of 2019.

"This weekend I asked Jessica to give me the honor of being her partner for life. She said YES! I now officially have the most beautiful, kind hearted, supportive, well intentioned person to spend life with!" Ben wrote on his Instagram.

Ben also noted that he had originally planned to propose in New York City with help from "The Bachelor" and their families but had to switch up his plans due to the pandemic.

Ben was previously engaged to Lauren Bushnell after meeting on "The Bachelor" in 2016 but they called off their engagement in May 2017.

10. Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane

Dog the Bounty Hunter proposed to girlfriend Francie Frane on May 4th at the couple's home in Colorado, just a month after going public with their relationship.

"I wasn't expecting it at all...He said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you.' And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' Who can say no to that? It was wonderful," Francie told The Sun U.S.

The engagement comes ten months after Dog's late wife Beth lost her battle with cancer.

