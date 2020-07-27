Heather Rae Young Engaged to Tarek El Moussa During Romantic One Year Anniversary Vacation

Getty

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are engaged.

El Moussa, 38, popped the question on Saturday during a boat trip to Catalina Island off the coast of LA. The couple were celebrating their one year anniversary. It seems the news came as a complete surprise to Young, 32, as she shared on Instagram: "One of us is having the best surprise weekend of her life 💕🦄 Thank you my love @therealtarekelmoussa - Cheers to ONE YEAR!!"

Young then shared the engagement news to her followers on Instagram, writing, "The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!" alongside a snap of the special proposal moment.

El Moussa took to Instagram as well and wrote: "She said yes!" He added that Young will be, "Flipping her last name."

People reported that El Moussa bought "An ombré flower arrangement using over 5,000 stems of Young's favorite blooms" which included roses, peonies, dahlias, ranunculus, butterfly lisianthus and hydrangeas, that cascaded down the palms. Using Young's two favorite colors, red and pink, to make up the color scheme.

The shiny rock is reportedly an eight-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

Two days before he popped the question Young kept her followers up-to-date on all the romance. She wrote: "Tarek and I had such an amazing time celebrating our anniversary with a romantic dinner on the boat!"

El Moussa accommodated every need, even hiring a vegan chef to create some of her favorite dishes.

She concluded her message: "I can’t wait to spend the rest of the weekend with my love @therealtarekelmoussa! 💕"

El Moussa finalized his divorce from his ex-wife and co-host Christina Anstead in 2018 after they split up in 2016. Christina has since remarried Ant Anstead, the presenter of such auto shows as “Wheeler Dealers.”

You can catch Heather on season 3 of "Selling Sunset" which returns to Netflix on August 7th.

