Martha Stewart Talks Her Pool 'Thirst Trap,' Shocking Future Plans with Chelsea Handler

Getty

Handler was hit with an epic clapback after she tried to recreate Stewart's instantly iconic pool selfie.

Martha Stewart has been good friends with Snoop Dogg for years now, which has her fans absolutely convinced that she and Snoop have partied. After all, the Dogg has partied with Willie Nelson and everyone else he hangs with, right?

Apparently, though, Stewart's playful joking in the media that she has never partook with Snoop is on the nose. Or at the very least, she's standing by it.

But she won't be able to say that for long, as evidenced by future plans she's made for after things settle down with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It all started innocently enough when the 78 year old set the internet ablaze with a sultry selfie, putting her years of modeling experience to good use with the perfect, natural pout.

"That's definitely a thirst trap," Stewart told ET of the image, though she adorably first had to have the phrase "thirst trap" explained to her. So why did she take it? Because she was feeling herself in that moment.

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture," she said. "It looked good."

It certainly did.

It looked good enough to get the attention of Chelsea Handler (and others since) who immediately set out to recreate it, getting some tough -- but polite -- criticism from Stewart.

"I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed," she commented on Handler's post. "Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F--KING too young to be emulating me."

The moment brought the two women together, and now they even have future plans. "I just took up Chelsea Handler's challenge to smoke a joint with her," Stewart told the outlet. "I told her I haven't smoked a joint since the 1960s. So for me to smoke a joint is a really big deal."

It is a big deal and we can't help but wonder how Snoop feels about it. He's been teasing her for years, even saying that she has lit up with him only for her to deny it. Well, it looks like she wasn't lying, but now that she's willing to toke up for the first time in years, it just feels wrong for Snoop to not be a part of it.

So that's what needs to happen. Stewart and Handler can totally have their date and light up, but Snoop has to be a part of it. And we definitely need to hear all about how that went down, because you know that conversation is going to be amazing!

Can we get a live stream? Or better yet, a special episode of "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" with special guest Chelsea Handler. They could even make edibles ... or maybe just snacks for when the munchies hit.

