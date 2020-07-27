Reza and MJ Battle on Shahs of Sunset Reunion Before Shocking Breakthrough

Bravo

MJ stormed out of the reunion at least three times.

But while they didn't mend fences ... at all ... during the special, a surprise update at the end of the hour proved they're finally on their way to moving past one very nasty season.

ICYMI: During the season, mutual friend Ali Ashouri claimed Reza's husband Adam sent him sexual text messages and accused Adam of playing "naked Jenga" with other men behind Farahan's back. Ali relayed this info to Destiney Rose, who told Reza, leading to a sit-down between the three of them where Ashouri said he felt Adam had sexually harassed him. MJ was later accused of setting this storyline into motion as an attack on Reza, using Ali and Destiney to do her dirty work.

During Part 2 of the reunion, Destiney Rose said she knew Ali wanted to talk to Adam and Reza about the texts, but had no idea he would ever say the words "sexual harassment." On the show, Ashouri even admitted he "improvised" that part when he finally sat face-to-face with Reza.

"When he came in and he threw all of that stuff times 20, I yelled at him and asked him, 'Why would you do that?'" said Destiney. "His exact response was, 'MJ told me to do it.'"

MJ, however, denied anything and said she hadn't even signed her contract yet for the new season when any of this happened. Reza claimed that was part of the issue -- saying she orchestrated the whole scenario because she was mad they started filming without her.

After Adam and Reza denied having an open marriage or ever playing Naked Jenga, Farahan said, "My problem is that I have a dirty best friend of 30 years that wanted to start rumors." MJ walked out, as he continued: "She was the one saying, oh they go to bathhouses, bitch this isn't the '70s. Bathhouses? I'm in TV. If there was a bathhouse moment, there'd be a problem."

As the crosstalk continued, Andy asked the rest of the cast to step away for a moment so he could just talk to MJ, Reza and Mike Shouhed -- who he felt was a great mediator.

She continued to say she was upset he never visited her while she was in the ICU following her pregnancy, he said they weren't allowed and the entire conversation kept going in circles.

"Never ever will we ever be the same," she exclaimed. "Just like pandemic, our lives will never go back and that's it."

As Cohen asked them each to say something they missed about their friendship, however, Reza got emotional.

"She is my Robin to my Batman. I love her to death, I will always love her. I just want her to be honest," he said. "From the moment [Ali] said 'sexual harassment,' she didn't act any which way."

He added all he wanted was for her to have his back once the harassment claim came out, but instead she did nothing.

As for MJ, she said she missed "Every f--king thing" about their friendship.

Though the reunion conversation ended with them still on separate sides of the fence, cameras caught up with both of them four weeks after filming.

"I wanted to call you because I do care about you and I never, ever, ever want to see you ever be hurt," said MJ to Reza as she called him over FaceTime.

He admitted he doesn't communicate with her well, which leads to resentment when she doesn't understand how he's feeling. "I'm sorry I ever made you feel like I was not there to 100% have your back," she told him.

He said it was "heartbreaking" to him she didn't back him up with Ali, as she told Reza he was "one of the most important relationships in my life."

As the apologies continued, Farahan said he "f--ked up," admitting he felt horrible he still hadn't met her baby boy, Shams. "I wish I could have been the first person at the hospital," he told her.

"I do want to believe in my heart we can accept our differences, but work through them and I just don't want to give up on something that seems way more important than this horrifying past year," she then said. "I wanna know if you are willing, from the bottom of your heart, to make the effort to salvage this friendship."

He seemed game.

The episode ended with him saying that while he doesn't want to ignore what went down between them, he hoped they could start "something fresh and clean and pure where it feels authentic and real and good for both of us."