2020 Emmy Award Nominations: Full List, Snubs and Surprises (Updating Live)

Without Game of Thrones this year, there's a bit more space in the race.

The nominations for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television, were revealed on Tuesday morning.

Reimagined as a "virtual event" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "SNL" star Leslie Jones, "Orange Is the New Black" alum Laverne Cox, Tatiana Maslany of "Perry Mason" and Josh Gad announced the nominations from the comfort of their own homes.

Following their series finales, the 2020 ceremony is the last time shows including "Modern Family," "Schitt's Creek," "The Good Place" and "Homeland" are eligible. And with shows like "Game of Thrones," "Veep" and "Fleabag" ending their runs ahead of last year's telecast, expect a few newcomers as well

The Limited Series categories should see the freshest talent, as "Little Fires Everywhere," "Mrs. America," "Watchmen," "Hollywood" and "Unbelievable" are expected to pick up multiple noms.

Jimmy Kimmel is confirmed to host this year's awards, which are scheduled to air September 20 on ABC. At this point, it's unclear whether the show will be virtual -- like the Daytime Emmys -- or if some kind of in-person ceremony will be possible amid the ongoing pandemic.

