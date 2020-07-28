Alexa Chung Talks About 'Excruciating' Battle with Endometriosis

Getty

"The pain can effect [sic] your mental health, ability to work, relationships, your fertility, the list goes on."

Alexa Chung is getting real about endometriosis.

On Tuesday, the model, 36, recalled undergoing surgery to receive her official diagnosis. Taking to Instagram, Chung posted a photo of her wearing hospital socks from when she had the procedure one year ago.

"Endometriosis is a long-term condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. It can be excruciating," Chung captioned the post. "The pain can effect [sic] your mental health, ability to work, relationships, your fertility, the list goes on. The only way to officially diagnose that you have it is by performing a laparoscopy. A year ago I put on these snazzy socks in preparation for my laparoscopic surgery."

"Thank you @msaimeephillips and @pixiegeldof for accompanying me to the hospital that day and to my family who nursed me back to health with action movies and nourishing food," she continued, before expressing her thanks for the healthcare workers. "Also thank you to the doctors who spotted the problem and acted on it. I understand I had the privilege of being believed and listened to."

The fashion designer then shared some statistics about the painful disorder and called on her followers to help raise awareness.

"On average it takes seven years to diagnose and it's a disease that affects one in ten women. Anyway, maybe by raising some #endrometriosisawareness," Chung explained. "I might be able to help someone recognise what they have sooner. 💛 PS. Also not funny but sort of is because if you don't laugh you'll cry, this is what the top google answer says: 'It's not clear what causes endometriosis. It may be linked to things like your genes or a problem with your immune system.'"

She concluded, "Maybe let's get some research going into this women's health issue so it can go from something 'not clear' aka myssssttterrrrious to known about and treatable. :)"

Chung is the latest celebrity to speak out about their journey with endometriosis -- a painful disorder in which tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it. Other stars who have revealed they suffer from the condition include Sarah Hyland, Julianne Hough, Halsey, Amy Schumer and Padma Lakshmi.

Earlier this month, Lakshmi opened up about undergoing surgery for her endometriosis when she was 36, admitting she was "really pissed" that she wasn't diagnosed decades prior.

"At first, I was relieved. It wasn't until a year after the surgery that I started getting really pissed," she told Women's Health for their September cover story. "Like, 'Wait a minute, I lost a week of my life every month of every year since I was 13 because of this shit, and I could have had this operation at 20 rather than 36?'"

"I'm shocked that a health professional didn't say, 'This is weird. Your cramps are above and beyond what they should be.'"

