Elsa Pataky Gets Trapped in Car After Attempting to Cross Flooded Roadway

The model and wife of Chris Hemsworth chronicled her scary misadventure on her Instagram Stories.

There's a reason people are advised to never ever ever try and cross flooded roadways. Model Elsa Pataky was very lucky things didn't go worse for her.

Chris Hemsworth's wife shared her harrowing situation via her Instagram Stories over the weekend, which saw her attempt to cross a flooded roadway only to wind up stuck halfway through.

She shared video of the water rushing all the way around the vehicle, coming significantly over the tires. We can only imagine she underestimated how deep the water was in what looked like a rather wide flooded crossing.

"A bit too optimistic? I was so sure I could cross," Pataky said in one of the video clips, looking uncertain as to whether she should laugh or cry.

One of the biggest risks motorists face when attempting to cross a flooded roadway is being washed away with the flood. Should the car lose its grip on the road, anyone inside is now fully at the mercy of the floodwaters. And once off the roadway, there is the risk of injury or drowning, getting trapped in the vehicle as it flips or sinks.

Other risks include the road giving way due to the rushing water, objects or debris in the water (like trees) hitting the vehicle or the vehicle engine stalling or breaking down due to the rushing water.

In other words, there are almost no good possible scenarios among the myriad that could happen when someone takes their life in their hands by attempting to cross a flooded roadway.

Luckily for Pataky, her car stayed put, and her husband's personal trainer Luke Zocchi came to her rescue as she had to make a quick escape through the vehicle's window. "What would I do without you?"

In the final clip she shared, it looked like a full rescue operation was underway. Thankfully, Pataky and everyone else came out of this one okay. No word yet on the vehicle, though.

