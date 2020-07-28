Heidi Klum Reveals Changes on AGT After Filming Resumed Amid Pandemic

Getty

"Every day we seem to wake up to a new surprise."

Heidi Klum revealed the new normal for "America's Got Talent" as filming resumed for the competition series amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with People, the supermodel explained how production is constantly making changes to ensure the health of the cast and crew as they went back to work in June.

"Every day we seem to wake up to a new surprise," she said. "I am so grateful that our producers and crew are finding creative ways to shoot while keeping everyone's safety in mind. I know it can't be easy."

One of the solutions involved creating a drive-in movie set for the Judges Cut episode where Heidi, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews watched the contestants' pre-taped performances.

"We shot this episode on a drive-in movie set and I thought that was a great way to keep us distanced but still keep it looking fun for the viewers at home," Heidi explained. "It may not look like our usual 'AGT' set, but it gives new energy to the show. I love it. I am truly thankful that we can even record the show and keep on showcasing this amazing talent."

"Production followed the current protocols for getting back to set and upon arrival, we followed all health and safety guidelines to ensure everyone's safety," she continued.

Although the new formats were welcomed by Heidi, the TV personality also detailed what she misses from the pre-pandemic filming days.

"Friends and family that stop by to see the show, a full dressing room with my glam team, goofing around with Howie backstage and chasing after him, dancing and getting all the butterflies out before the show starts," she detailed.

"The energy you experience in 'AGT' theater of people all together is so special and one of a kind," she continued, saying how she missed "hugging the contestants, running through the aisles of the theater, and high-fiving all the fans that have come to see the show."

Although details on how the production will evolve for the next stages of the competition is unknown, Heidi said she is simply grateful to be back.

"I think it goes without saying that everyone on the 'AGT' team is thankful to be working and putting on a show for America."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.