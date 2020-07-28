Zendaya Reacts to Her First Emmy Nomination: 'I'm Honestly Speechless'

HBO

"My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude."

Zendaya is celebrating being an Emmy nominee.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old actress reacted to her first Emmy nomination on social media. Zendaya -- who is up for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO's "Euphoria" -- posted a black-and-white behind-the-scenes photo from the show's set and thanked the cast, crew and fans for their support.

"I'm honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude," she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram. "I'm so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I'm so proud of all of you."

"Thank you to everyone out there who's watched and given our show life," Zendaya continued. "Thank you @samlevo00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you."

"We out here Emmy nominated y'all!!" she concluded.

Several stars wished Zendaya congratulations on her nomination.

"YOU DESERVE," singer Jojo commented. "You're amazing sis 💕" wrote Yara Shahidi.

Lala Anthony wrote, "So well deserved ❤️‼️😘," while sister-duo Chloe x Halle commented, "YOU ARE A STAR!!!!!"

Janelle Monae also shared her love for Zendaya, saying she's "beyond" proud of the star.

Jimmy Kimmel is confirmed to host this year's awards, which are scheduled to air September 20 on ABC. At this point, it's unclear whether the show will be virtual -- like the Daytime Emmys -- or if some kind of in-person ceremony will be possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the full list of nominees here.