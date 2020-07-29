Chicago Police Deputy Chief Found Dead of Apparent Suicide Just Two Weeks After Swearing In

Facebook

Dion Boyd, a 30-year veteran, was promoted on July 15.

A newly-promoted Chicago police deputy chief has been found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dion Boyd, 57, was sworn in as the new Deputy Chief of Criminal Networks Group on July 15.

His body was found in his office in Homan Square on Tuesday morning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported; it was not clear when he had been shot.

Boyd had been a member of the force for almost 30 years, previously serving as a homicide detective and undercover narcotics officer.

"I am extremely saddened to share with you today the loss of a respected member of our command staff to suicide," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday.

"There's really no way to convey or express the magnitude of this loss," he told staff, adding: "There is no shame in reaching out for help."

"If you see any signs that your colleagues are having trouble coping with stress, please check in on them and let them know you're there."

Dozens of officers lined the streets to salute the ambulance as his body was removed from the station.

While fellow officers described Boyd as interested and upbeat, they said he struggled with the death of one of his officers, Samuel Jimenez, who was gunned down in 2018.

That same year, two other Chicago police officers — Brandon Krueger and Sgt. Steven Bechina — also shot themselves in the head in two separate incidents.

According to Justice Department figures, police suicides in Chicago are 60% higher than the national average.